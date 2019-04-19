Tom Cruise: Why He Still Feels Hurt By Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx’s Long-Lasting Romance

Even though Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes have been divorced for almost nine years, Tom is ‘hurt’ by Katie’s relationship with Jamie Foxx, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

While Tom Cruise, 56, and Katie Holmes, 40 used to be a Hollywood it-couple, the pair’s six-year marriage has long been over, and Katie has since moved on with Jamie Foxx, 51. A source close to Tom revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that his ex-wife’s relationship makes him “emotional” and “a bit sad to know they are happy together.”

“ Tom is shocked over Jamie and Katie ‘s relationship and is surprised they seem to still be together and happy,” our source continued. “ Tom does not like to even think about his ex and former co-star [Tom and Jamie starred in the 2004 movie Collateral] having genuine feelings for each other. Because Tom trusted Jamie and loved Katie for years, he feels betrayed by both of them as long as they maintain their romance . Tom always got along well with Jamie , so while he does wish him well, he does feel a tinge of disloyalty.”

Suri just turned 13 years old, and while Katie took Suri and her friends out for a Tom does plan to send Suri a gift and call her on her birthday,” our source added. “As challenging as things have become for him and his daughter, he still loves her, thinks about her all the time, and will recognize that she is becoming a teenager and a young woman on her big day. Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie and looks forward to repairing the relationship one day. But in the meantime, he knows the least he can do is reach out on her birthday.” Katie and the Top Gun actor’s daughterjust turned 13 years old, and while Katie took Suri and her friends out for a fun night in New York City , Tom has other plans, our source revealed. “does plan to send Suri a gift and call her on her birthday,” our source added. “As challenging as things have become for him and his daughter,loves her, thinks about her all the time, and will recognize that she is becoming a teenager and a young woman on her big day.never intended to be estranged from his daughter whendecided to have a family withand looks forward to repairing the relationship one day. But in the meantime,knows the leastcan do is reach out on her birthday.”

Katie and Tom married in 2006, and divorced six years later, in July 2012, while Katie remained to have custody over their daughter. One year later, Katie and Jamie were first linked together.