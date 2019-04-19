Katie Holmes Treats Daughter Suri, 13, & Friends To A Birthday Treat At NYC’s Deli — See Pics

Happy birthday Suri! The 13-year-old celebrated her birthday with friends and her mom Katie Holmes at Delicatessen in NYC!

Time certainly flies – it feels like yesterday that Suri Cruise, 13, was born! The daughter of legendary actors Katie Holmes, 40, and Tom Cruise, 56, had a fun night out in New York City in the trendy SoHo neighborhood for her 13th birthday, going to Delicatessen with a couple of friends and her mother.

Suri rocked an adorable red-and-white dress with a mint green coat. She accessorized with a blue tote bag and rocked red lipstick and red nail polish! Suri walked around the city in pink-and-red sneakers with silver laces. The young girl’s friends rocked similarly-bright dresses with their hair up. It looked like such a fun night for everyone!

Mom Katie looked as fashionable as ever celebrating her daughter out in NYC. The Dawson’s Creek actress wore the Wilfred Odette trench coat, which she styled by tying together on top of a blue-and-white striped shirt. The mom rocked polka-dot flats, red-and-grey striped pants, and a black tote bag with her $298 statement coat.

Noticeably missing from the celebration was Suri’s dad. But that isn’t anything too out of the ordinary – Tom and Suri haven’t been caught on camera together since 2013. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Katie “has done so well raising Suri.” The source continued that Katie “is doing her very best to give her daughter a stable environment. Suri is Katie’s number one priority no matter what and despite her father’s lack of presence at times, she has grown up incredibly well-adjusted and happy.”

We’re so happy that Suri had a fun birthday celebration – she was born on April 18, 2006 – and that Katie was able to join in on the birthday fun, as well! We’re excited to continue to see Suri grow up – she looks more and more like her mom with each passing day!