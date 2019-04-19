Katy Perry Joins Daddy Yankee For His ‘Con Calma’ Remix & Fans Are Obsessed

It’s a party! Daddy Yankee enlisted Katy Perry for a hot new remix to ‘Con Calma’ & the pop star showed off her vocals while singing in Spanish.

¿Cómo te llamas, baby? It’s the question Daddy Yankee, 42, asks on his fiery new remix to “Con Calma,” but his collaborator needs no introduction! Katy Perry, 34, hopped on the new track and slayed a sexy verse of her own and tested out her multilingual skills. “Hola me llamo Katy,” the pop star crooned in the first verse, which set forth stunned memes on Twitter. Katy even winked at the fact that she’s not a native Spanish speaker, as she continued, “I know that we don’t speak the same language, but I’m going to let my body talk for me.” As Katy put it in a tweet, “This is what you get when a Puerto Rican boy and a California Gurl meet! I hope this song gives u permission to move your poom poom ok ☝🏻.”

The original version of “Con Calma” dropped in January of 2019, and hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay Songs chart. Daddy Yankee dropped the official music video for the track that same month and it was the ultimate dance party. Portrayed as a cartoon caricature, the rapper showed off his moves with a crew of talented dancers behind him.

Meanwhile, Katy has been riding high after the release of her track “365” with Zedd. The singer teamed up with the German producer in February of 2019 to release the track, but more recently, fans at the 2019 Coachella Music and Arts Festival got a special surprise when Katy showed up to his set! The two performed their joint single together and were met with deafening screams.

Listen to Daddy Yankee’s spicy new remix above! Katy may not be fluent in Spanish just yet, but she’s off to a damn good start!