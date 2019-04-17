Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign Seemingly Split After 2 Years: See Cryptic Social Media Posts

Did Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign break up? Their cryptic social media posts may reveal the answer.

After two years of dating, it looks like singers Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign have called it quits. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in November 2017, both separately posted cryptic messages on Twitter that have led fans to believe that they’re over and done. “I know the truth before it’s given, I can read it in your feelins. Ladies, always listen to that little voice in ur heart,” Lauren, 22, wrote in two tweets on April 15. The second tweet included the dancing woman emoji. She posted the same messages on Instagram as the caption on a set of selfies. Ty’s Twitter account is now entirely blank, save for one tweet that came six hours after Lauren’s — a broken heart emoji.

Neither have publicly confirmed their split, but you take their social media confessions at face value, it seems as if the “More Than That” singer broke things off with her guy. Fans noticed that Lauren has also unfollowed the “Think About Us” artist on Instagram. It’s unclear what led to their alleged split. Lauren and Ty (real name Tyrone Griffin Jr.), 34, met in 2016 on the set of the music video for Fifth Harmony‘s “Work From Home”; Ty had a guest verse on the hit. Relationship rumors swirled when the twosome were spotted hanging out together in April 2017. It took them seven months to confirm the whispers, and have been inseparable ever since.

Something clearly happened for Ty to delete all of his tweets. He used to tweet frequently about his love for Lauren! He posted a hot photo of Lauren wearing just a bra for a top at the Teen Choice Awards in August 2018, where she won two awards: Female Hottie and Best EDM Song. Ty tweeted along with the photo, “Congrats to the hottest woman on the planet ! Mine a whole legend.”

Ladies, always listen to that little voice in ur heart💃🏻 — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 15, 2019

💔 — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) April 16, 2019

Just a few months ago, Lauren gushed about Ty in an interview with Billboard, saying that he gave her confidence to pursue her dreams, and inspired her solo single, “Expectations”. “We have fun together and he makes me laugh and he’s really sweet and thoughtful and kind and is just supportive,” she told the mag. “Mostly, we are happy. When we’re hanging out, we’re just happy and vibing, and I don’t have to think about being happy, and I like that.”