Ty Dolla Sign Gushes Over Lauren Jauregui Wearing A Bra To TCAs: You’re The ‘Hottest’

Ty Dolla Sign showed girlfriend Lauren Jauregui some love on Aug. 13 when he tweeted a gorgeous photo of her from the Teen Choice Awards along with a congratulatory message for her two wins.

Ty Dolla Sign, 33, took to Twitter on Aug. 13 to give a special shout out to his lady love Lauren Jauregui, 22, after she won awards for Female Hottie and Best EDM Song at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 12. The rapper posted a close-up pic of the brunette beauty in her flattering outfit which included an uncovered lace white bra and couldn’t help but comment on her incredible looks. “Congrats to the hottest woman on the planet ! Mine a whole legend,” his tweet read along with a heart and a raising hands emoji.

The sweet post isn’t the first time Ty has gushed over Lauren on social media. Back in Oct. he posted a cute photo that showed him cuddling with Lauren and his caption for the pic reflected his gratitude for their love. “blessed and thankful to have u in my life my love” his caption read. The duo, who are now open about their relationship, were rumored to be dating as far back as Apr. 2017 and with Ty’s public affection, it definitely seems like things are going strong.

When Lauren is not spending time with Ty, she’s been busy working on her music so her success at this year’s TCAs must be a great thrill for her. Back in May 2018, she announced that she was working on her first solo album and was the opening act for the Latin America dates on Halsey‘s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour. After previously obtaining success as part of Fifth Harmony, it seems like Lauren’s already well on her way to obtaining success as a solo artist too.

Congrats to the hottest woman on the planet ! Mine ❤️ 🙌🏾 a whole legend pic.twitter.com/F5YsPHiMMW — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) August 13, 2018

We are thrilled to see Ty and Lauren supporting each other in love and career aspirations! After collaborating on one song in the past, we can only hope their strong relationship will lead us to more collaborations in the future.