Larsa Pippen Reveals Truth About Rumors She Got Flirty With Kris Humphries At Coachella

After a shocking report claimed that Larsa Pippen was acting flirty with BFF Kim Kardashian’s ex, Kris Humphries, at Coachella, Larsa set the record straight herself!

Larsa Pippen came face-to-face with her bestie, Kim Kardashian’s, ex-husband, Kris Humphries, when they were both in the same VIP area during weekend one of Coachella. Eyewitnesses who saw the pair claimed that they were acting “playful” and hinted that there was flirtatious behavior happening between the two. However, when Larsa caught wind of the shocking rumors, she made sure to fire back and reveal what was really going on. Don’t worry — she was NOT betraying her longtime BFF .

“The convo lasted all of 3 min,” Larsa wrote on Instagram. “He told me he’s known Scottie [Pippen] since he was 14 and that he loves him and I said so do I.” Scottie, of course, is Larsa’s husband of more than 20 years. Like Scottie, Kris previously played basketball, so the connection between the two is evident. Meanwhile, Scottie and Larsa separated in November 2018, but they have four children together and clearly remain amicable. Scottie previously filed for divorce from Larsa in 2016, but they dismissed that case in Nov. 2017.

Kris was infamously married to Kim Kardashian for just 72 days in 2011, but the aftermath of their split took several years to settle. Kris initially attempted to file for annulment, and after that was denied, the pair were embroiled in a lengthy legal battle before finally settling the divorce in June 2013. Larsa has been close with the Kardashian family for years, and was even in attendance at Khloe Kardashian’s daughter’s birthday party on April 14 — just one day after she was rumored to have been acting ‘playful’ with Kris.

Interestingly, Larsa was quick to step in and shut down Jordyn Woods after she was caught betraying the Kardashians by getting cozy with Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, earlier this year. “Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells,” Larsa wrote on Instagram, after it was revealed that Jordyn would be doing an interview about the situation. “Hope it’s the same she told Khloe Kardashian when she checked her.” Clearly, loyalty is big for Larsa, and the reports about her and Kris were nothing more than an exaggerated rumor!