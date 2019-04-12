Jeremy Meeks Reveals How He Romances GF Chloe Green As He Shares His Ideal Date Night

Chloe Green is a lucky girl! Jeremy Meeks revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview what he loves to do on a date and it’s super relatable.

Jeremy Meeks doesn’t need to go overboard on the romantic gestures to have a dream date. The 35-year-old model revealed what a great date would entail for him and girlfriend Chloe Green and it’s actually pretty simple! When HollywoodLife caught up with Jeremy at the official launch party for the boohooMAN x Quavo collection on Wed. April 10, the “Hot Felon” EXCLUSIVELY explained that he enjoys “staying in and watching movies and relaxing and laughing…” Us, too! He went on to say he feels “very blessed” when it comes to his relationship.

Jeremy’s relationship with the Topshop heiress has been of much interest ever since they were spotted kissing on a yacht back in June 2017 when Jeremy was still married to Melissa Meeks. Despite the drama, the pair have been going strong and welcomed a baby boy in May 2018. Even though fans have been fascinated with the couple’s relationship, Jeremy knows not to let the rumors get to him.

“There is always going to be people who try to chime in on your personal life when in all actuality they have no idea,” he told HL during the event at the Sunset Room in Los Angeles. “I would have to spend every day or the next year trying to defend myself and you just can’t do that…. Like doing interviews and state the actual facts because you would constantly be stating the facts and I would never be able to get any work done. So I just have to let it go and let it roll of my back and get on with my business and my family and just keep doing me and show them rather than tell them. I would rather show them.”