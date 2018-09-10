Jeremy Meeks Plays With Newborn Son, Jayden, On Luxury Yacht With Chloe Green — New Pics

We’re in love! Jeremy and Chloe’s three-month-old is just too cute for words — and he’s living his best life. Take a look at him playing with his parents on a yacht!

Does it get any better than this? As if it wouldn’t be amazing enough to hang on her yacht Lionheart in a Monaco port, Chloe Green, 27, has her boyfriend Jeremy Meeks, 34, and their newborn Jayden with her — and the family of three could not be cuter together. Three-month-old Jayden looked right at home on the yacht, which makes sense considering he’s spent most of his little life on the Lionheart. He was photographed in his mom’s arms, wearing a white onesie that covered everything but his perfectly chubby cheeks and his hands. Chloe was seen holding him and kissing his face, while Jeremy played with his baby while he laid down. So sweet!

The Topshop heiress kept her look casual with a tee shirt, leggings and a ponytail, while her baby daddy opted for an all white ‘fit. But while Chloe was all covered up, we already know that her post-baby body is on point. Just ten weeks after giving birth to her little boy, she showed off her fit frame as she walked around the yacht and went for a swim in a black bikini. And when she stepped out in short black shorts and a leopard top, she looked toned and tanned! There has got to be a gym on that yacht, and we need her to share her workout regimen ASAP.

It looks like these two are going to be great parents. Jeremy has one son with his ex Melissa Meeks, and Jeremy Jr. was traveling with his dad and his S.O. in Turkey in August. He had a huge smile on his face while they walked around and even held Chloe’s hand.

Too cute! While the proud parents have only shared a single shot of Jayden’s hands on social media, we can’t wait to find out who this cutie looks more like.