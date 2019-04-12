How To Accessorize Your Coachella Look Without Breaking The Bank: Rachel Zoe’s Exclusive Tips

With Coachella in full swing, it’s time to get your outfits together & Rachel Zoe shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how to accessorize your looks & pack properly for the weekend!

Coachella is such a fun weekend, but with the fun and excitement of the music festival, comes stress about what you’re going to wear, what you’re packing, and how you’re going to style your outfits for the entire weekend. Luckily, celebrity stylist and fashion designer, Rachel Zoe, 47, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, all of her tips and tricks on how to ensure your weekend is seamless and stylish. Rachel expects to see a lot of new trends at the festival this year, sharing, “This has been a huge year for everything shade of pink as well as ultra feminine florals and ruffles. I think we will be seeing tons of chambray and denim mixed with suede fringed jackets and eyelet dresses! No doubt we will see peasant dresses and cropped tops, which are both always a staple for festival dressing.” However, the one trend Rachel is ready to see go, “I like more subtle sexiness – not too much skin exposed as if you aren’t wearing anything at all!”

As for how to accessorize your outfit without having to break the bank on expensive shoes, bags, or jewelry, Rachel said, “Hair accessories are such a great and easy way to glam up your festival look. There are so many things that can be done with a chic scarf – whether it’s using it as a head wrap or tying a stylish braid. I love a pair of white leather booties because they are so unexpected or a great cross-body fringe bag to make your outfit that much better.” Footwear is the most important part of your Coachella outfit. Not only does it tie your whole look together, it’s important that your shoes are both fashionable and functional, because of the amount of walking you’re doing. Rachel suggests, “I always love a gladiator or Grecian sandal. They are a great combination of style and comfort. I also love pairing ankle boots and flat suede boots with dresses and denim cut offs.”

While all of this advice is great for those of you who already have your bags packed, Rachel also made sure to share some tips on how to pack properly, saying, “Always pack options! The weather is always so up and down — scorching during the day and chilly at night. I prefer maxi dresses and lots of white to stay cool by day and a chic cozy cardigan or jacket you can throw on for the night!”

Meanwhile, The Zoe Report, along with Rachel, Founder and Editor-at-Large of The Zoe Report, will be hosting the fifth annual ZOEasis style retreat in the desert on Friday, April 12. The event was inspired by Rachel’s Spring/Summer 2019 Collection, and is a one-stop destination that will offer custom installations, food, drinks, and good music by DJs Coco & Breezy and Pamela Katz Tick. Guests are also invited to explore the Sephora Beauty Lounge, an immersive beauty experience within the ZOEasis event, offering festival-inspired hair services, as well as skincare and makeup touch-ups. “Coachella has always been a big part of who we are as a California lifestyle brand. Our annual ZOEasis event is always the perfect backdrop to celebrate our brand and the true essence of California style. It has really become what I dreamed of, which is the chic oasis on the desert where everyone comes to enjoy the calm before the storm of the festival, over a glass of Rose wine,” Rachel shared.