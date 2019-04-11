Coachella Must-Haves: Everything You Need To Pack For The Music Festival

Coachella is officially here and if you have not packed for the music festival yet, don’t stress, because we rounded up all of the must-haves you need to pack this weekend!

If you’re lucky enough to be attending the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend, April 12, or weekend two, April 19, then look no further, because you’re going to want all of these necessities for your trip. From beauty products, to shoes, accessories, and more — there’s something for everyone on this list, and you can click through the gallery to see all of it. While Coachella is so much fun, there are a lot of aspects to it that can be very stressful. First off, it’s in the middle of the desert in Palm Springs, California. So, that right there poses an issue because it’s going to be super hot and you’ll be in the sun all day. Also, since it takes place in a wide-open field, the amount of walking you’ll be doing is enough to burn thousands of calories, so it’s important you have the proper shoes, and that you stay hydrated all weekend long.

Once you’re on the music festival grounds, you’re there for the whole day, which is why you want to make sure you have everything you could possibly need with you, without being too heavy and weighing you down. Thankfully, some popular beauty brands made travel products specifically aimed for Coachella and traveling, so that you can have your fave products with you, without carrying a million things. OUAI created The Easy OUAI Kit which features three mini travel size versions of their best sellers: Air Dry Foam, Rose Hair & Body Oil and Wave Spray, all of which come in a cute see-through pouch, so that security can easily see what’s in your bag.

Another option to throw in your purse is the Nudestix Nude Beach Palette, which also comes in a neon orange see-through plastic pouch and contains seven pieces of glow makeup for your eyes, cheeks, and lips, so that your entire face is taken care of in one small little tin that you can take with you wherever you go.

While there’s tons of other products that you can see in the gallery, one important note to make is regarding footwear. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY spoke to Regina Popp, Senior Director of Fashion & Trend at DSW, about what shoes you should wear to Coachella without sacrificing style and not only did she give us amazing tips, she mentioned that one of her favorite options for the weekend that’s both comfortable and stylish, are the chunky white Fila Disruptor II Premium Sneakers, because they’re right on trend, and even celebs like Emily Ratajkowski have been wearing them lately.