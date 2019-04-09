Jennifer Garner Is A Doting Mom While Out With Kids Seraphina, 10, & Samuel, 7, In New Pics

Jennifer Garner made Monday all about family when she was photographed out on a sweet stroll with her daughter, Seraphina and son Samuel! The trio braved the rainy LA weather on April 8 in new family photos.

Jennifer Garner, 46, made Monday all about her kids, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, when the family was spotted out together in Brentwood, CA. The Peppermint actress was dressed causal in a pair of blue jeans and a brown turtleneck tank. She wore sunnies and scandals as she carried an umbrella, along with a backpack. Meanwhile, Seraphina, who rocked two pigtails, wore a red, white and blue USA scarf around her neck as she carried a book. Samuel wore a white polo and kaki shorts.

While it was certainly a family affair for the actress and her children, they were without her eldest daughter, Violet, 13. Jen’s ex and the father of her three kids, Ben Affleck, 46, was also not present during the outing. It’s unclear where the family was headed, but it looks like Jen was either taking the kids to school or picking them up. The actress and her actor ex-husband have managed to successfully co-parent their children as he continues to focus on his sobriety.

Ben previously struggled with alcohol addiction for years, and it’s something he’s been vocal about. In March 2017, he announced that he successfully completed this third stint in rehab, and was “working toward a positive recovery.” As HollywoodLife previously reported, Jen has been nothing but supportive to Ben throughout his struggles. “Jen has made it clear to Ben that she is here for him and happy to do anything and everything she can to support him,” a source close to the exes previously shared. “Their family comes first to her and she knows Ben will always be a part of her life.”

Jennifer Garner out with daughter, Seraphina and son, Samuel in Brentwood, California on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Photo credit: Splash News)

As you may know, Jen and Ben separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The pair officially filed for divorce in April of 2017, and finalized their divorce in October 2018. They’ve remained close friends and are often seen out together while with their kids.