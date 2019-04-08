Khalid Reveals Dream Country Music Collab & Gushes Over How ‘Welcoming’ Stars Were At ACMs

We caught up with Khalid on the ACM Awards red carpet, where he dished to us EXCLUSIVELY about why he felt so welcomed into the country music community at the show!

Khalid got his first taste of a country music awards show when he attended the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7. The rapper was in attendance to perform his song, “Saturday Nights,” with Kane Brown, and hinted that more country music collaborations may be in his future thanks to how friendly everyone was to him on the red carpet. “Everybody’s so warm! Everybody’s welcoming me,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I really felt like I would feel a little left out, but I feel like everyone’s accepted me with open arms. Everyone’s asking about collaborations and things like that — and I would definitely love to come to the ACMs more than once!”

As for who he wants to collab with next, Khalid said there’s “so many different people” on his list, but Thomas Rhett stuck out after a meeting at the ACMs. “He’s so awesome,” Khalid gushed. “That would be so amazing. I’d love to do another song with Kane Brown, too, not just the remix. He’s a really good friend of mine.” For now, though, Khalid is focused on his album, Free Spirit, which he just released on April 5. “I’m so excited for it,” he said. “It’s doing so well and I can’t wait to see everything else that it does.”

Meanwhile, we also got to catch up with Kane on the red carpet, who had nothing but amazing things to say about Khalid, as well. “Khalid’s just like me — super low key, humble, very, very nice. Super nice. I act like I’m saying that about myself — but I’m saying it about Khalid!” Kane told us. “He’s an awesome guy. It’s just awesome for me to bring him to the ACMs because it’s, like, his debut into country music. I’m excited.”

The guys absolutely nailed their performance onstage during the show, and had the crowd totally pumped up. Something tells us this won’t be the last time we see Khalid at a country music show!