‘The Challenge’: Cory Reveals If He Ever Plans To Return After Getting Kicked Off ‘Final Reckoning’

Things didn’t end well for Cory Wharton on his last season of ‘The Challenge,’ but is he done with the show for good? He tells all about his plans for the future in this EXCLUSIVE interview!

Cory Wharton was kicked off The Challenge: Final Reckoning after getting physical during a fight with Tony Raines, and he didn’t return on the subsequent season,War of the Worlds. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t see Cory on the show in the future. “I’m definitely not shutting the door on the show,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m open to it, but right now…it’s a no right now. I think the network knows that. I needed a break. Sometimes you just gotta take a quick time out, so I’m going to take a couple of seasons off and then hopefully come back.”

Plus, fans of Cory can still see him on MTV’s Teen Mom OG, as he currently stars on the show alongside his baby mama, and fellow Challenge alum, Cheyenne Floyd, and their daughter, Ryder. “[Teen Mom] is way, way, way better for me right now,” he admitted. “I get to be around Ryder all the time, so it’s a perfect scenario. I started doing The Challenge when I was 23 to 26, and it was a great time, but I’m at a different place in my life now where it’s hard to leave for two months. It’d be hard not to have my phone for two months and only be able to call home once a week. Right now, with what I have going on with Ryder and Cheyenne and my career, it wouldn’t really make sense for me to go back on. I’m perfectly happy.”

Cory admitted that he hasn’t been keeping up with War of the Worlds too much, but he has taken notice of how intense the competition is. “I’ve been watching the online clips, and those U.K. kids are serious!” he said. “It’s like, insane. Turbo won Survivor, there’s people from American Ninja Warrior, Theo’s an Olymian. I have no shot in winning this thing right now anyway!”

Fans got a closer look into Cory’s life when his MTV special, Being Cory, aired on April 1. The premiere for the next season of Teen Mom OG has not been confirmed, but Cory teased in our interview that fans can definitely expect some drama when the show returns, as he’s going to be letting Cheyenne know that he’s officially dating someone new in the upcoming episodes. The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.