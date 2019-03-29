Vinny Guadagnino Says The Situation Is ‘The Same Mike’ & ‘Staying Positive’ While Serving Prison Sentence

While Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is serving time for tax evasion, ‘Jersey Shore’ co-star Vinny Guadagnino revealed that he has talked to his friend.

The Jersey Shore family sticks together through thick and thin – reality star Vinny Guadagnino, 31, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s been talking to co-star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, 36, while the latter is in prison for eight months. “Mike is doing great,” Vinny revealed. “He’s really staying positive.”

“A lot of the [time has] gone by,” Vinny continued. “It’s been a couple [of months] already. You know, I’ve [talked] to him once in a while because there’s a way to e-mail each other in there and he’s the same Mike that he was when he was out here, so I’m excited for the next couple [of] months to go by and he’ll be home. So far, you know, it’s hard for him to be away. But I think he’s been okay.” We have no idea how difficult it must be for Mike to serve time, but we’re glad that he still has friends like Vinny to be there for him, even while he’s locked up.

Beyond the two seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and the upcoming show Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, Vinny will be performing as a guest host at the Chippendales Show in Las Vegas from April 26 to the end of May at the Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino. His dating show with Pauly D, 38, will premiere on MTV on April 11. The show focuses on the two guidos trying to find love, while the women there can choose between the two men. We’ll definitely have to tune in and see if Vinny ends up with someone!

Meanwhile, The Situation is in prison for concealing his income in 2011, and he pled guilty in Jan. 2018 for one count of tax evasion. Mike and his now wife, Lauren Pesce, 34, got married on Nov. 1, 2018 before Mike went to prison.