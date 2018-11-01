Lauren Pesce Stuns In Wedding Dress While Marrying Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Here comes the bride! Lauren was absolutely STUNNING on her big day, in a gorgeous gown that made her look like a princess. See her full bridal look below!

Lauren Pesce and Mike Sorrentino are married! We are so happy for the gorgeous couple and Lauren looked absolutely stunning on their big day, on November 1. Her gown was a stunning white, sleeveless gown that had flower patterns over her arms, and a long, flowing train that matched her veil. Seriously, she looked flawless. Take a look at her amazing wedding gown right here!

Her beauty look was absolutely stunning as well. She was glowing and gorgeous thanks to GLOW Airbrush Tans. Her makeup was done by Lauren D’Amelio. She looked so pretty — in fact, Lauren just revealed that she got a nose job before her big day. Dr. John Paul Tutela gave her the makeover she has wanted since she was “about 15!” We bet this made her feel like a million bucks on her big day!

“So Excited I’m Getting Married next Thursday # jerzday to My Best friend & True Love @Lauren_pesce,” Mike wrote on Twitter on Oct. 25. The couple dreamed of having a wedding in Italy, but unfortunately, because of Mike’s legal trouble, the wedding was forced to be held in New Jersey. Mike will serve eight months in jail for tax fraud starting in January 2019.

On the Jerzday of all Jerzdays, we have ourselves a #Hitchuation! 💍❤️ Congratulations to @ItsTheSituation and @lauren_pesce! pic.twitter.com/SgZoCaLfBz — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) November 1, 2018

Mike and Lauren had an Italian-themed bridal shower at the end of September, and most of the Jersey Shore cast was in attendance. Snooki, JWoww, Angelina and Vinny were all there to wish the couple well. The cast was also at the wedding, proving how tight-knit this Jersey Shore family is! We wish the happy couple the best!