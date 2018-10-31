The Situation’s Fiancee Lauren Pesce Gets Pre-Wedding Nose Job — Before & After Pics

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s soon-to-be wife Lauren Pesce opened up about recently getting a nose job just ahead of their Nov. 1 wedding and she shared the noticeable difference in a new photo.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s fiancee Lauren Pesce, 33, is getting ready to walk down the aisle with her 36-year-old Jersey Shore man on Nov. 1 and she decided to get a nose job before the upcoming nuptials. Lauren shared the details of her recent plastic surgery journey with Page Six and it turns out the rhinoplasty was something that’s been on her mind for a long time. “I’ve wanted to do this since I was about 15,” Lauren told the outlet. “Once we got engaged in February, I knew it was the best timing for me to get this done before our big day.”

Lauren consulted celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. John Paul Tutela about the nose job before she decided to go along with the permanent fix. The costly septoplasty procedure, which displaces the bone and cartilage that separates the nostrils, can have a patient dish out anywhere from $10,000 to $25,000, according to Dr. Tutela. “The most common things include straightening a nose that is crooked, getting rid of a bump on top of the nose, refining the tip, or a combination of the above,” he told the outlet. The surgery is apparently a popular one before weddings along with a few others. “Most women are coming in for injectables [Botox and fillers] for the big day,” Dr. Tutela explained. “But some women who really want something special plan far in advance and might get a surgery they have always wanted, such as a breast augmentation.”

In addition to the pre-wedding nose job, Lauren expressed her desire for botox. “Botox is always a good idea with Dr. Tutela,” she said. “Mike and I haven’t been in yet, but are hoping to squeeze that in before the big day.” As Lauren and Mike continue to prepare for the wedding, Mike is preparing to serve a eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion starting in Jan. 2019. The reality star was sentenced to the jail time on Oct. 5 after he and his brother, Marc, were first indicted in Sept. 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after they allegedly declined to pay taxes on an income of $8.9 million in 2010 and 2012. Mike pleaded guilty to the charges in Jan. 2018.

We can’t wait to see pics of Lauren and Mike’s big day. Now that she’s had the work done she’s always wanted, we have a feeling she’ll be walking down the aisle with major confidence!