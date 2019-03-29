The New Non-Surgical & Safe Way To Get A Brazilian Butt Lift & Bigger Biceps

If you have always wanted the bigger, fuller Kardashian- style butt you weren’t born with, but never considered implants and/ or you’d love bigger, firmer biceps , then an easy new procedure could be your answer.

Butt lifts are the fastest growing cosmetic procedures in America according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. In 2018, 24,099 Americans underwent a butt lift, involving fat grafting to augment booties, reports the New York Post.

But if you don’t want the expense or downsides of a surgery, then you can check out Emsculpt, a new option available at some dermatologists’ offices. Emsculpt involves using high intensity focused electro-magnetic fields delivered to applicators applied to your butt or even your biceps and triceps. “The electro magnetic fields cause muscle contractions — actually 20,000 contractions in 30 minutes,” explains dermatologist Dr. Bruce Katz, founder of the Juva Skin & Laser Center, which was one of the first dermatology practices in the US to use Emsculpt. “The contractions build new muscles and this creates the effect of a non-surgical butt lift,” Dr. Katz adds. The electromagnetic field- caused contractions can be mildly uncomfortable, but not painful.

To get results, 2 treatments a week of 30 minutes each, for 2 weeks are necessary. Each treatment costs $750, so $3,000 total for 4 treatments. Not cheap, but less expensive than a surgical butt lift at $4,800 to $5,200.

The look of a bigger, higher butt can be seen after two to three treatments, according to Dr. Katz, but improvement can continue to six months. Now, if you have heard about fat injections as a potential way to get a bigger, firmer butt, DON’T try them. The American Society of Plastic Surgery sent out an urgent warning on January 31st, 2018 reporting that fat injections into the butt muscles for patients wanting a Brazilian Butt Lift are dangerous. “They have the highest mortality rate for any cosmetic procedure ever done,” reports Dr. Katz. “Fat was getting injected into the gluteus muscles and sometimes a clot of fat was traveling from there to the veins of the lungs, blocking off bronchiole passages, or fat clots were traveling into the blood vessels leading to the heart. These were causing heart attacks or pulmonary embolisms in the lungs. One in 3,000 people who got fat injections into the butt, died from the procedure.”

You shouldn’t be able to find any reputable dermatologist or plastic surgeon willing to do fat injections into the butt anymore. If you do find one, still don’t do it. Instead, consider Emsculpt, which is safe. The procedure can also be used to build bigger, toned biceps and/ or triceps. Smaller applicators are just applied to those areas.

Similarly, Emsculpt is used to tighten abs, and get rid of difficult to bulge belly fat. In that case, the protocol is changed, says Dr. Katz, so that the contractions also break down fat cells at the same time as contractions build muscles.

If you want a Kardashian, JLo or Nicki Minaj- bigger, rounder, firmer butt, and want to avoid surgery, and have Emsculpt as an option, check out dermatologists in your area to see if they offer Emsculpt.