Scott Walker: 5 Things To Know About The Walker Brothers Musician, 76, Who’s Sadly Died

Scott Walker has passed away at the age of 76, his record label confirmed on March 25. Here’s more to know about the legendary singer and musician.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker,” record label, 4AD, said in a statement on March 25. “Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner, Beverly. For half a century, the genius of the man born Noel Scott Engel has enriched the lives of thousands, first as one third of The Walker Brothers, and later as a solo artist, producer, and composer of uncompromising originality. Scott Walker has been a unique and challenging titan at the forefront of British Music: audacious and questioning, he has produced works that dare to explore human vulnerability and the godless darkness encircling it.” A cause of death for Scott was not revealed.

1. How did he get his start in music? Scott was interested in both music and acting from a young age. He moved to Los Angeles to attend art school, and scored recording sessions as a bass guitarist. He met up with John Walker in 1961 and they started making music and touring together. They officially became The Walker Brothers, along with drummer, Gary Leeds, in 1964. Gary had previously toured in the U.K., and The Walker Brothers traveled overseas to test out the pop scene in Britain in 1965. By the end of that year, they had shot to the top of the charts in the U.K.

2. He went onto have a solo career. Scott eventually became the lead singer of The Walker Brothers thanks to his unique baritone voice, which captivated the crowds overseas. It wasn’t long before tensions rose between John and Scott, with Scott admitting to feeling pressure to produce all the material for the band. The stress and artistic differences eventually led to the band breaking up in 1967. Scott released four successful albums back-to-back (1967, 1968, and 2 in 1969) as a solo artist.

3. He struggled with fame. Life in the spotlight did not sit well with Scott, and he lived a mostly reclusive lifestyle during the early 1970s. Although he created music during this time, he later admitted that he considers them his “lost years.” The Walker Brothers eventually reunited in the late 70s and put out three more albums together. However, by 1978, the band split up once again, and Scott spent three more years out of the spotlight, with no new music. He returned with a new solo album in 1984, but did not make a full return to the limelight until the early 90s.

4. He was previously married. Scott married Mette Teglbjaerg in 1972, and they welcomed a daughter together. It is unclear when their relationship ended. At the time of his death, Scott was in a relationship with a woman named Beverley.

5. He will be remembered for his groundbreaking music style and lyrics. Scott is widely regarded as an avant-garde musician. He continued to release music up until the time of his death.