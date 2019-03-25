Porsha Williams Cradles Massive Baby Bump In Black Lingerie As She Gushes Over Motherhood

Porsha Williams left little to the imagination in her last maternity photoshoot before welcoming her baby girl. See her reflect on the last moments of pregnancy with a jaw-dropping photo.

Porsha Williams, 37, is one hot mama. Even in her final moments of pregnancy, before giving birth to baby Pilar Jhena, she was was gorgeous as ever and wasn’t afraid to flaunt what she’s got. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star bared her bump in a lingerie photoshoot, and is now sharing the snapshots with her fans. Her latest shows her standing at the bottom of a staircase while wearing nothing but a satin black bra, black undies, and a long robe. She sweetly cradled her bump in the snapshot, but still managed to look incredibly fierce. With a bold beauty look, and sparkling stilettos, Porsha was serving major looks. Of course, fans know that Porsha has already given birth, so she used to photo as an opportunity to gush about the experience. “Thankful & Blessed! Thank you to all Pilar’s Insta TiTi & uncles for the love and support❤️ *Adjusting to motherhood will text back loved ones soon!💋😅 #PilarJhena#BabyPJ 3/22/19” she wrote in the caption. SEE HER GORGEOUS LINGERIE PHOTOSHOOT HERE.

It was just moments before Porsha shared the new lingerie photo that she revealed her newborn baby’s name to the world. In another pic from the same photoshoot, fiancee Dennis McKinley joined her on the staircase, as she gently lay her hand on his head. “Pilar Jhena’ McKinley’s Parents ❤️ #MeetTheMckinleys” she wrote, officially dishing on the name they had chosen.

The couple welcomed Pilar Jhena into the world on on March 22, which was confirmed by Porsha’s sister on Instagram. “She’s here!!!!!!” Lauren Williams said as she shared the exciting news with the world. The newborn marks the first baby for the loving couple, who got engaged in September of 2018. With Porsha’s former co-star Kenya Moore, 47, and her hubby welcoming a baby of their own recently, the Housewives family is growing bigger by the day!