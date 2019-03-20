5 Things
Hollywood Life

YesJulz: 5 Things To Know About The Media Maven Being Defended By Daniel Caesar

Yes Julz
REX/Shutterstock
YesJulz performs during UMG's Music is Universal Showcase Presented by O Organics and PUMA at SXSW on in Austin, Texas UMG's Music is Universal Showcase at SXSW â?" Day 2, Austin, USA - 16 Mar 2017
YesJulz attends UMG's Music is Universal Artist Lounge Presented by O Organics and PUMA at SXSW on in Austin, Texas UMG's Music is Universal Showcase at SXSW â?" Day 2, Austin, USA - 16 Mar 2017
Kehlani and Julieanna Goddard Heron Preston Dinner and After Party, Inside, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Feb 2018 Heron Preston and Tequila Avion Celebrate 'Public Figure', the brand's third collection. ' Public Figure' marks the debut of Heron Preston's NASA Collection.
Julieanna Goddard better known as Yesjulz shows off her curvy figure in a snake skin skirt and top as she goes to the Delilah Restaurant in West Hollywood Pictured: Julieanna Goddard better known as Yesjulz Ref: SPL1647913 180118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Music Writer

The internet is in an uproar after YesJulz dissed both Karen Civil & Scottie Beam, and even more so now that she’s being defended by Daniel Caesar. Here’s what you should know about the internet personality.

Julieanna Goddard AKA “YesJulz” is known for her online social media presence, but it’s a new interview that has everyone taking notice of the media personality. YesJulz is being slammed by fans after dissing highly-respected media personalities Scottie Beam and Karen Civil, both black women working in the hip-hop industry. YesJulz has been known to make racially insensitive comments in the past, and given that she’s a white woman, the internet is not happy about the “racist” remarks. However, she has one fan on her side, none other than musician Daniel Caesar. The Canadian singer added more fuel to the fire when he backed Julz up on her comments. As the internet continues to be in an uproar over remarks from both stars, here’s what you should know about YesJulz.

1. She wears a lot of hats.

YesJulz has a bustling social media following including more than half a million followers on Instagram, but she’s also an “entrepreneur, global influencer, talent manager, philanthropist, and social media powerhouse,” according to her bio.

2. She’s the CEO of 1AM Entertainment. The company was founded in 2016 by Julieanna herself. It is described as an “entertainment company created to bring a memorable, authentic atmosphere to every city unapologetically.” It is an all female company.

3. Julieanna has a Bachelor of Arts/Science under her belt. She graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in broadcast journalism, according to her LinkedIn page.

4. She has dabbled in artist management. Julz has managed musician 070 Shake, a breakout artist featured on Kanye West, Pusha T, and Nas’ recent albums.

5. She’s got a mantra: “NEVER NOT WORKING,” Julz said is the key to her success. The social media star has worked with a wide array of brands such as Beats by Dre and Red Bull, but cites a 2014 Sprite Remix Party for Lebron James in Miami as her big break.