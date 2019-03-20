Things are going so well between Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale that they’re taking a major step forward: meeting the family! The ‘SNL’ actor was spotted cruising to dinner in Los Angeles with his gf and her mom in the car.

Things are really heating up between Pete Davidson, 25, and his girlfriend, Kate Beckinsale, 45, so much so that Kate asked him to meet her family. The actress and her younger beau were spotted out in Los Angeles on March 19, and her mom, Judy Loe, and step-father, Roy Battersby, were right by their side. The foursome ventured out to LA dining hot spot Nobu, and were photographed en route in the car, with Pete at the driver’s wheel. Kate rode shotgun with her family right behind her in the backseat. The 20-year age difference between the two stars hasn’t proved to be a barrier to love, and Kate looked thrilled to have her new man meet the fam!

The outing marked a special day for the family, with it being the 40th anniversary of the death of Kate’s father, Richard Beckinsale. The family dinner marked a commemorative night out in the late actor’s honor, further proving how serious Kate is taking her romance with the SNL funny guy. Earlier that same morning, Kate paid tribute to her dad via Instagram. “40 years is a lot of missing. Thank you so much to everyone who has been kind. Lots of love xx,” she wrote to her 2.8 million followers.

The two actors have been romantically linked since February of 2019, but it’s been a whirlwind romance for the pair, who can’t seem to get enough of each other. One day before the family dinner, Pete and Kate arrived arm-in-arm to the premiere of The Dirt. It was after the premiere though that they really turned the romance up a notch, and flaunted some sweet PDA. The stars were caught locking lips after the Los Angeles premiere of the Motley Crüe biopic, looking unbelievably smitten.

The new couple have received their fair share of backlash thanks to their double decade age difference, but HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that it’s no skin off their back. In fact, when Pete used the word “girlfriend” to describe Kate on SNL, and joked about their age difference, she laughed right along. “Kate was not blindsided by Pete’s comments [about their relationship on SNL],” a source close to The Widow star told us. That’s because Kate was in on the joke all along! “She knew he was going to talk about their relationship,” our source explains. “He’s very respectful of her, he made sure to get her blessing. Kate thought it [Pete’s bit] was hilarious.” You can catch the photos of Pete heading to dinner with Kate’s family, above!