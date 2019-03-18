Alessandra Ambrosio Plays Volleyball In The Tiniest Bikini Ever — See New Pics

While playing some beach volleyball in LA, Alessandra Ambrosio slayed in a tiny bikini!

It may be March, but in Los Angeles, it’s warm enough not only to play beach volleyball, but to do some in a barely-there swimsuit! Alessandra Ambrosio, 37, did just that over the weekend, by wearing the tiniest of bikinis. With a top that tied in the front, and a bottom that tied on the sides, Alessandra slayed with her beach fashion choice, which she accessorized with a red bandana and some earrings, while enjoying some fun in the sun at the LA beach.

We reported earlier how when it came to watching 2018’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, a year after she retired, Alessandra found it to be a “bittersweet” moment. “Alessandra doesn’t have regrets over hanging up her wings, but today is still a little bittersweet for her,” a source close to the legendary model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This is the first time in 18 years that she hasn’t been a part of the VS show so it’s a big change; It’s emotional.”

However, despite the bittersweet feelings, Alessandra feels like she made the right decision. “She always loved doing the show so much,” our source went on to say. “She loved the time with all the girls and the whole Victoria Secret family, but she still feels she made the right choice. It was time.”

At 2017’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Alessandra told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what advice she’d offer first-time models, revealing, “I can’t even remember the feeling [of my first show]. I think the first time you never forget, but at the same time, it’s very overwhelming and there’s a lot happening. [My advice to girls on their first show is] don’t be nervous. So, just concentrating on doing your job the best you can and enjoy it because it goes really fast. Towards the end of the show, the girls are just really happy and feel accomplished and it’s exciting to see that reaction from all the girls.”