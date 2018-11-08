Adriana Lima Retiring From Victoria’s Secret: Emotionally Honored As Greatest Angel Of All Time

Say it ain’t so! Adriana Lima seems to be hanging up her wings for good after 20 years of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows. See her best looks through the years below.

Don’t go, Adriana! Superstar model Adriana Lima, 37, walked in her first VS Fashion Show way back in 1999, at just 18 years old, and since then, has become the most valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel. She only missed one show — in 2009 — due to a pregnancy. She has opened the show five times and has worn the multi-million dollar Fantasy Bra three times! Now, it appears as though she is retiring from Victoria’s Secret.

“Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the ❤️ to the best fans in the 🌎! Love, Adriana 💖” Adriana wrote this on Instagram on Nov. 8, just after the taping of the 2018 VS Fashion Show in New York City.

During the show, Adriana appeared emotional on the catwalk as they honored her as the greatest of all time, and fans went wild, speculating this could be her last show. Fellow VS model Georgia Fowler just told GRAZIA that Adriana was her favorite model, adding “It will be her last year this year I think, but she’s done it for so many years and continues to look amazing on the catwalk and up against the younger girls.”

Adriana herself told People back in 2017, “I plan to be at 20. Two more years. Maybe more, I don’t know. It’s nature. I’m working out, I’m being healthy, so let’s see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it. So let’s say 20.” If she is retiring, we wish her the best, and congratulate her on an amazing career!