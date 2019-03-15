Khloe Kardashian: How She Really Feels About Scott Disick Naming Her As His ‘WCW’

They’re practically family – Khloé didn’t read Scott’s ‘WCW’ post as flirtatious as all, a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife!

While some fans of 35-year-old Scott Disick and 34-year-old Khloé Kardashian may have mistakenly believed Scott’s ‘WCW’ post on March 13 was a flirtatious move on his end, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that during Khloé’s difficult last couple of weeks, Scott has “totally been there for her, like a brother,” and “she doesn’t think Scott was trying to flirt with her, no way.” That’s right – no sparks between these two, Scott’s just showing support for his close friend.

“Khloé was shocked by Scott’s Instagram post, she had no idea he was going to post that,” our insider exclusively revealed. “It did make her smile and feel good, which was the point. Scott has been one of Khloe’s biggest supporters since everything about Tristan [Thompson, 28, Khloé’s ex-boyfriend and father to their 11-month-old daughter, True] and Jordyn [Woods, 21] came out.” Our source continued, “And that’s how Khloé is taking this post.”

“Scott is very protective of Khloé and it’s obvious he’s upset that she’s having to go though this, giving her a shout out on his Instagram is his way of trying to help but he is not flirting with her. And Scott meant no disrespect to [20-year-old girlfriend] Sofia [Richie], he was just trying to give Khloé a boost. Scott knows what a rough month Khloé has been enduring.”

Kourtney, 39, Scott and Khloé have always been super close friends. Scott shared his woman crush Wednesday post of Khloé while she walked in a white mesh body suit and pink belt bag. He captioned his post, “Been waiting all week to post this #wcw.” Khloé responded to the joking “crush” post, “Hahaha!! I love you Scott,” with the prayer hands emoji. Khloé has recently been dealing with the aftermath of ending her relationship with Tristan after he kissed Jordyn at a house party on Feb. 17. It makes sense that she’d lean on Scott during this time – while he’s no longer with her sister,, 39, Scott and Khloé have always been super close friends.

It was definitely a sweet gesture for Scott to share his appreciation for his friend and prop her up while she has been knocked down by the cheating scandal. We love seeing how tight-knit this family is, and that they have each others’ backs no matter what!