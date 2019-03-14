‘Avengers’ Fans Are Shipping Captain Marvel & Thor After Her First Appearance In New Trailer

Move over Stucky. Here comes Thorvel. After the new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer, some fans are loving the chemistry behind Thor and Captain Marvel. Is this the great new geek ship of 2019?

Though Thor (Chris Hemsworth, 35) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson, 29) only spend 13-seconds on-screen together in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer, that was all some fans needed in order to make them their new OTP (one true pairing.) Four words (“I like this one”) and one confident smirk may have launched what could be the biggest Avengers ship since fans – particularly Stucky shippers — demanded that Marvel/Disney give Captain America a boyfriend. “I SHIP THOR AND CAPTAIN MARVEL DON’T @ ME,” @oxygjen proudly tweeted.

“Imma need Thor and Captain Marvel to do it,” @StephenSmithgal tweeted, summing up the feels of many. “Me: Don’t ship Thor and Captain Marvel Don’t ship Thor and Captain Marvel Don’t ship Thor and Captain Marvel. *watches trailer* Well, the trailer made me ship Thor and Captain Marvel. I’m gonna get hurt aren’t I? #AvengersEndgame,” tweeted Delia Enriquez. “I’m not into shipping but if Captain Marvel and Thor want to go find an uninhabited planet and power bang on it until it implodes I wouldn’t be opposed to it,” @ProbNotThatGuy tweeted, while Bertie Gilbert was less tactful about their feelings. “THOR AND CAPTAIN MARVEL WILL F*CK SEND TWEET.”

“YALL IVE LITERALLY BEEN SAYING THAT THOR AND CAPTAIN MARVEL WOULD BE A HOT COUPLE FOR A WEEK NOW AND NOW THEY DROPPED A TRAILER WITH THIS IN IT,” shouted @liaxlc. “Thor and Captain Marvel are definitely going to slap skins, right? Or else, what are we doing here?” @RealLifeKaz asked. While some were already writing Thorvel (or whatever fans want to call them. Until something comes better along, Thorvel it is) fanfiction in their minds, other fans were more into a friendship between two of the most-powerful Avengers. Some even weren’t impressed by it. “this is going to be an extremely unpopular take but i kind of hate the thor/captain marvel moment in the new trailer because i’m very irritated by the notion that what would impress thor most is a woman standing silently and not emoting,” podcaster Alex Flanigan tweeted.

Though, perhaps one of the reasons Captain Marvel was so successful is that it bucked the trend of giving a superhero – specifically, the first female Marvel superhero to get her own feature film – a romantic lead. “It makes me really happy because I don’t think there’s anything missing from this story because of it,” Brie said when speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com at the film’s NYC premiere. “It doesn’t mean that movies should always be this way, it’s just saying, we can diversify even that aspect of things.”

At the time of publication, Captain Marvel has pulled in $179 million at the domestic box office ($541.6 million worldwide.) With a 79% score and Certified Fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is doing something right with both critics and audiences. Perhaps maybe Captain Marvel and Thor can hit it off in Captain Marvel 2?