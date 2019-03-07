Brie Larson Reveals Why ‘Captain Marvel’ Isn’t Missing ‘Anything’ Without A Male Love Interest

Not only is ‘Captain Marvel’ the first standalone film for a female Marvel superhero, but it also has no male love interest for the lead, and Brie Larson, herself, likes it that way.

Who says every woman needs a man? Especially a superhero. But, big budget blockbuster films about women rarely, if ever, feature no romantic interest at all in their plot lines. That is, until now, with Captain Marvel. Brie Larson, who stars at heroine Carol Danvers in the first standalone film featuring a female superhero in Marvel Universe, thinks it’s fantastic. “It makes me really happy because I don’t think there’s anything missing from this story because of it,” Brie said of the decision to keep the film romance-free in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife at the Cinema Society hosted premiere in NYC.

Instead of a male love interest, the love displayed in the film centers mostly around female friendship and platonic love. “It doesn’t mean that movies should always be this way, it’s just saying, we can diversify even that aspect of things…our big loves in our lives,” Brie explained. “That thing that we would go fight for, to the ends of the Earth — that could be our best friend. I mean, that’s how I feel!” Lashana Lynch, who plays Carol’s childhood best friend Maria Rambeau, and Danvers have an intense chemistry on screen that is apparent from their first moments together in the film. Danvers’ love for Rambeau and her young daughter, and her personal memories give her something even greater to fight for, and keep her constantly inspired and strong. Building a friendship with S.H.I.E.L.D Agent Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), which hopefully sets up future film appearances for the two, also shows that Captain Marvel doesn’t need a male savior. Fury is someone who learns from Danvers, not the other way around. Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is a badass warrior who fights for what she believes is right — and nobody needs a love interest to do that. That is not a required prerequisite for success, and Carol Danvers makes that clear.

Make sure to see Brie Larson, Lashana Lynch, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law and more in Captain Marvel — in theaters now!