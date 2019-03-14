Olivia Jade Devastated By College Admissions Scandal & Terrified Mom Lori Loughlin Will Go To Jail

Olivia Jade feels her world is crumbling after the arrest of her parents Lori Loughlin and Massimo Giannulli for helping to get into USC. She is so sorry and wishes she’d just skipped college.

YouTube star Olivia Jade has lost so much following her actress mom Lori Loughlin and dad Mossimo Giannulli‘s arrests for allegedly bribing coaches to secure her college admission to the University of Southern California. Not only has she lost major working partnerships with beauty brands like Sephora and TRESemmé, she reportedly won’t be returning to USC for the fear of being bullied. Olivia is also terrified that her parents are facing serious prison time if found guilty on the conspiracy to commit mail fraud charges and her world is in turmoil.

“Olivia Jade is beyond embarrassed over this scandal. She feels horrible for her mom and has never been more upset. She is totally sorry for being involved in all of this college stuff and is terrified that her mom might go to prison for trying to help her get into school,” a friend of Olivia’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her friends and family are telling her that everything is going to be OK, but she doesn’t believe it at all. She just wants her parents to be OK and out of trouble.”

“Olivia fears how this mess will affect her career too and wishes she had been more stubborn in her feelings about skipping college so they could have avoided this whole thing. She only ever wanted to make her parents happy and now she feels horrible about this humiliating situation,” the insider continues. Olivia recently lamented on her Instagram account before the admissions scandal broke that she’d much rather be doing YouTube videos “24/7” than “spending six hours a day in a classroom.”

“Olivia is devastated. It feels like her world is crumbling on her right now and she is trying everything she can to get her head above the water. It’s so emotional because it’s not only her livelihood but her parents livelihood and its everyone’s reputations. She has built such a social and online following doing what she loves and now that is being ripped away from her. Everything she had she is losing and it’s just a very emotional and trying time for Olivia all around,” our source explains. Olivia has 1.9 fans that follow her YouTube channel, but has had to disable the comments sections after she was viciously bullied after her parents’ arrests.

“Olivia’s head is in a tailspin over this entire ordeal. She’s feeling shocked, sad, and confused. Olivia and her mom are extremely close. They do everything together and talk every single day. Olivia looks up to her mother — She’s her hero. Olivia is a really good girl who never gets into trouble. Lori and Mossimo are very strict parents and the girls were watched constantly growing up closely, so this comes as a complete and utter shock to anyone who knows the family,” our insider continues. “They are such straight-edged people. Olivia is your typical student who hangs out with her friends, works out after school, etc. She never parties, drinks or misbehaves.”

Lori and Massimo were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 12 as part Operation Varsity Blues, a wide-ranging college admissions sting where wealthy individuals paid up to $6.5 million to insure their kids got into high-end universities. In Lori’s case, she and her husband “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the grand jury indictment. Both of Olivia’s parents are free on bond after each posting $1 million in bail following their arrests.