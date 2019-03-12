Lori Loughlin: 5 Things You Should Know About ‘Full House’ Star

Lori Loughlin, along with actress Felicity Huffman and 50 others were arrested on March 12 for their involvement in a college admissions bribery and cheating scandal to get their children into elite universities. Here’s 5 facts about Loughlin.

Lori Loughlin, 54, is widely loved as the fan favorite, “Aunt Becky” on the hit family sitcom, Full House. But, the beloved actress added a scandal to her Hollywood resume on March 12, when unsealed legal documents stated that the actress was involved in a collegiate admissions scam, where she and other wealthy individuals payed up to $6.5 million to get their kids enrolled into high-profile D-1 universities. Loughlin was arrested, along with actress Felicity Huffman, 56, for their involvement in the scandal. As the investigation continues, here’s five fast facts about Loughlin.

1. Lori Loughlin is an American actress and producer from Queens, New York City. — Loughlin started off in the entertainment business as a child model. At age 15, she went on to star in the soap opera, The Edge of Night. She’s appeared in numerous television shows and movies, with her most notable gigs being Full House and its Netflix sequel, Fuller House. Loughlin’s starred in the CW series, 90210 (2008-2011, 2012); Garage Sales Mystery (2013-present); and When Calls The Heart (2014-present). She was a co-creator, producer and actor on the two seasons of The WB series Summerland (2004–2005).

2. She is best known for her role as Rebecca Donaldson–Katsopolis on the family sitcom, Full House. — Loughlin, whose character was famously known as “Aunt Becky”, starred on the show from 1988–1995. After the show’s popularity, Netflix developed a sequel to the original series, Fuller House in 2016. Loughlin’s made numerous appearances on the show, which is expected to end after its fifth season in 2019.

3. Loughlin has two daughters. — Isabella Rose, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, who she shares with her second husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. The pair tied the knot on Thanksgiving in 1997. Loughlin was previously married to investment banker, Michael R. Burns from 1989 to 1996.

4. She has been nominated for numerous awards in Hollywood. — Loughlin was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 1989 for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Special in CBS Schoolbreak Special. She is the winner of two Young Artist Awards for her work in The Edge of Night (Best Young Actress in a Daytime Series); and CBS Schoolbreak Special (Michael Landon Award).

5. She supports many causes. — In 2016, Loughlin teamed up with Emergen-C® and charity: water to help bring clean and safe drinking water to people in Ethiopia, so children can get to school. She was a spokesperson for the “Water Transforms Lives” campaign.