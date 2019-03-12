Angelina Jolie Gives Rare View Of Her Massive Tattoos In Backless Gown — See Pics

Angelina Jolie gave fans a rare treat while attending a movie premiere in LA by wearing a dress that flaunted the massive ink on her back. These tattoos don’t just look cool – there are also major significances behind each of them!

Angelina Jolie, 43, looked stunning as she escorted her four children down the red carpet at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles on March 11. Angie and her family – Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – were on hand to see the LA premiere of Tim Burton’s live-action remake of Dumbo, but what really caught everyone’s eyes was the white dress she wore to the event. In addition to looking gorgeous, the open back gave onlookers a rare glimpse of the extensive designs she has had tattooed onto her skin over the years.

Near Angelina’s left shoulder blade is a Buddhist incantation dedicated to her son, Maddox. In the center of her back is a Buddhist temple design, one that reminds the wearer to have mercy on oneself and others. In the center of her back, she has a grid design that represents the four continents and four elements – earth, wind, fire, and earth. Around her right shoulder blade, Angie has a Buddhist mantra, one that is said to bring luck and wealth.

A former Thai monk tattooed this particular design while Angie was in Cambodia back in 2016, according to Daily Mail. Speaking of Cambodia, the Bengal tiger head she has inked on her lower back celebrates her Cambodian citizenship and was blessed by the tattoo artist who “chanted a hymn” as he applied it, per the Mail.

The tattoo Angie has at the top of her back may not be Buddhist in origin, but it’s no less spiritual. “Know Your Rights” the ink reads in gothic lettering, as it’s a reference to The Clash’s song of the same name. In addition to this loving tribute to the late Joe Strummer, she has ink commemorating the loves of her life: on her left upper arm, she has the coordinates of all the locations where her children were born. This design replaced the name of her ex-husband, Billy Bob Thorton. She added the location of Brad Pitt’s birth to the design in 2011. Will she replace that? Only time will tell.

It has been relatively quiet on the Brangelina front since the two hashed out a custody agreement (save for that one moment when they were spotted having a tense conversation.) Mostly, Angelina has been spending quality time with her kids, taking them on trips to watch movies in NYC, or out for sushi in LA. As these kids are living their best lives, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Brad wishes she’d lay off on the extravagant trips. “He wishes Angie would stop buying the kids stuff they don’t need. He worries the kids are growing up spoiled.”