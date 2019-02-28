8 Times Angelina Jolie Has Hit The Red Carpet With Her Kids

Angelina Jolie has been sure to prioritize her children alongside her prosperous career. She has taken them to her premieres and other red carpet events!

Maleficent actress Angelina Jolie, 43, surely has a lot on her plate! The actress, who has had a decades-long career, has also spent much of her time involved with humanitarian work, and giving back to the world. However, even during her busiest career moments, Angelina has made time for her six children. Angelina has taken kids Maddox Chivan, 17, Pax Thien, 15, Zahara Marley, 14, Shiloh Nouvel, 12, Knox Léon, 10, and Vivienne Marcheline, 10, along with her to premieres for her movies, as well as to premieres of others’ films, as well. We’re sure her kids appreciate having the exposure to the entertainment industry, as well as the opportunity to support their mom publicly on her career endeavors!

On Feb 21., Angie took her kids along to see Serendipity, a documentary about a breast cancer diagnosis, in New York City. We’re sure it meant a lot to Angelina to have her kids with her to see this movie, which was extra personal to the actress who discovered she had the BRCA1 gene and underwent a preventive double mastectomy.

A year prior, in Jan. 2018, Angie, Shiloh, and Zahara were all visions in black outfits at the National Board of Review Awards Gala. Angie wore a dress with a sheer top, Shiloh rocked a suit with a sling due to an accident, and Zahara matched Shiloh in a suit as well! Angie smiled with her kids as they walked the carpet, glowing together as a family. It must mean the most to Angelina to have her children with her to support her biggest career moments, and surely, they love spending the time with their mother!

