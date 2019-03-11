Padma Lakshmi, 48, Reveals Toned Abs & Legs In Tiny Bikini— Inspirational Pic

Some of the hottest stars in Hollywood hit up SXSW this week, & things got especially steamy when Padma Lakshmi made an appearance in a tiny, black string bikini.

Padma Lakshmi, 48, gave us a dose of southern charm on March 10, when she took a moment from the 2019 SXSW activities in Austin, Texas, to flaunt her fit figure. The Top Chef host was in town for the annual fest which includes food, live music and more, but made time to take a nap break in her bikini that day. The low-key moment was caught on camera, and Padma was seen chilling out in a tight, black string bikini with a cowgirl hat resting atop her head. The stunner looked gorgeous as ever in the Instagram photo which put her toned abs on full display. The India native even got into the Texas spirit, and the caption of the sexy pic said it all. “Big yee haw energy at #sxsw 👢 #austin,” Padma wrote below her steamy pic.

Padma’s bikini snapshot provided endless inspiration from her 517k followers who couldn’t believe how fit the mother of one looked. “Looking terrific Padma!” one fan wrote in a comment. “You go, girl!” another said. “How you eat all the food on Top Chef and look like that boggles the mind. You are fierce!” a third comment read. Some even pleaded to know the star’s fitness regime. “How on earth do you stay in such good shape?!?!?! Seriously what is your day to day routine?” one questioned.

The TV host wasn’t only in town for her own accord, she was there supporting a friend! The star followed up her bikini snapshot with a photo of herself and pal Kristen Kish. The Top Chef season 10 winner now runs her very own rest restaurant in Austin and appeared to be cooking up a storm during SXSW. “So proud of my girl @kristenlkish 😍 #topchef #sxsw,” Padma wrote in the caption of her photo with Kristen.

Fans are right, this new photo from Padma is inspo all the way. With a cowgirl hat and all, Padma looked ready for all of the Texas shenanigans that surely came her way.