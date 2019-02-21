Padma Lakshmi, 48, Shows Off Toned Body In Bikini While Celebrating Daughter’s B-Day

Padma Lakshmi sure knows how to make a splash! The star & her daughter hit the pool on their vacation together on Feb. 19 & the video will make you long for the summer!

Padma Lakshmi, 48, was bikini clad and looking so good as she celebrated her daughter’s ninth birthday! The stunning actress and model gave her daughter, Krishna, the ultimate b-day present when she whisked her away to the beautiful Caribbean for a winter vacation! The loving pair enjoyed some fun in the sun together, and Padma couldn’t help but share one sweet moment with her 500k Instagram followers. In a boomerang post, the mother-daughter duo dove into a pool together hand in hand! The playful snap showed the star donning a vibrant yellow bikini, and her fit physique was looking toned and tanned as ever. “Me and #littlehandssplashin’ in the DR 💦” she captioned the social media post.

Padma’s little girl officially celebrated her birthday one day later on Feb. 20, and we saw yet another sweet snap of the family. Padma decided to share a throwback pic in honor of the momentous occasion, and it was completely heart-melting. In the image, Padma was seen smiling at her baby girl, just a toddler at the time it was taken. The photo also showed a cake on the table beside them that had two candles lit, so it’s safe to assume the snap was from her 2nd birthday! “Love of my life-happy birthday. Eternally grateful you were born #littlehands. Love, Amma,” the caption read. Ugh, so sweet!

If one thing’s for sure, the Top Chef host is the utmost dedicated to her family. She has spoken out in the past about the importance of putting family first, most recently when speaking to Vulture. “In ten years, I’m not going to look back and say, ‘Oh, look at all these beautiful projects I’ve done.’ I’m going to say, ‘Was I there for Krishna?‘” she in the interview. “So, do I have it all? Yes” she added.

It’s official: Padma is pretty much the coolest mom ever! We’re loving all the fun-filled snaps of these two in the Caribbean. Happy birthday, Krishna!