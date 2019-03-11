See Pics
Hollywood Life

Brad Pitt, 55, Sports Long Hair Under His Signature Cap While Arriving In Paris

Abaca Press/SplashNews.com
Brad Pitt arrives at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, France on March 11, 2019. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Brad Pitt Ref: SPL5071370 110319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt is pictured taking selfies with fans while enjoying a night out with friends. Brad who has been rumored to be seeing actress Charlize Theron looked like he was havign a great time as he went to go see Adam Sandler at Dynasty Typewriter. Sandler just filmed his second film, "Murder Mystery'' with Brad's ex Jennifer Aniston. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BONI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Brad Pitt is spotted out looking for a new business venture in Los Angeles. Brad looked to be in good spirits as he laughed and joked with the other members of his party. The Sun reported on Sunday that the not-quite-divorced-yet actor has been “romancing” Theron since Christmas. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Barry Jenkins, Brad Pitt. Writer/director Barry Jenkins and Brad Pitt seen at the special screening of "If Beale Street Could Talk", in Los Angeles Special Screening of "If Beale Street Could Talk" Hosted by Brad Pitt, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Entertainment & Sports Editor

Brad Pitt was all smiles while out in Paris on March 11! The actor let his long hair down when he was spotted with his usual grey cap on in new photos. The sighting marked the first time Brad has been seen since he attended his ex, Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party in Feb.

Brad Pitt, 55, looked happy to arrive in Paris on March 11. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was all smiles as he arrived at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in France on Monday. He kept things casual in a dark peacoat with a popped collar and tinted shades. Brad showed off his long locks under his signature grey cap he’s been spotted wearing on numerous occasions.

The actor was greeted by a few people as he arrived in Paris with a small bag on his shoulder. He was photographed shaking a few hands before he hopped in a waiting car. This was the first time Brad was photographed out and about since he attended his ex, Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday party in Beverly Hills on February 9. Brad also sported his long locks and grey cap to Jen’s big bash.

Brad’s salt and pepper look, including his beard came after his tumultuous split with Angelina Jolie. The actress filed for divorce in September 2016, and the two are still in a custody battle over their siz children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Brad’s post-breakup look has presumably worked well for him, as the actor has been rumored to be back in the dating scene after laying low for most of 2017 and 2018. Not to mention, Brad’s been fully immersed in his work.

Brad Pitt in Paris, March 2019

Brad Pitt arrives at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in France on Monday, March 11, 2019. (Photo credit: Abaca Press/SplashNews.com)

Brad just wrapped filming on his forthcoming film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which stars big names including Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. His production company, Plan B managed to stack a slew of awards nominations for films including, Beautiful Boy, Vice, and If Beale Street Could Talk.