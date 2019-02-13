Brad Pitt’s Sweet Birthday Gift For Jennifer Aniston Revealed For Her 50th Birthday Bash

When Brad Pitt showed up to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday bash on Feb. 9 in LA, he apparently arrived empty-handed. But, that was only because he had already mailed a gift to Jennifer’s home, according to a new report! Get the details!

Brad Pitt, 55, made sure to gift his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston with something special for her 50th birthday, according to a new report! Pitt attended Aniston’s star-studded birthday bash at Sunset Tower Hotel in Beverly Hills on February 9. (Aniston’s birthday was actually on February 11). “Most birthday party guests sent gifts to Jen’s house. Brad did too,” a source tells People! “Her friends are all very generous and creative, and she seemed very excited by all the gifts.” As for what Pitt reportedly sent to Aniston’s home — that still remains a mystery.

All of Aniston’s friends were reportedly very pleased to see that her ex attended the party. “Her friends were happy to see Brad at the party. Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past,” the insider says, adding that Pitt and Aniston — who were married from 2000-2005 — “have a very civil relationship.“

A separate source went on to defend the actor, adding, “He was invited, so why shouldn’t he go?” — “He’s single and has no one to answer to. He and Jen spent many important and happy years together. He obviously decided to join her celebration because he wanted to.” Other stars in attendance at Aniston’s 50th birthday party included: Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr.,Jason Bateman, George Clooney, Orlando Bloom and Pitt’s ex-fiancee, Gwyneth Paltrow.

HollywoodLife previously reported that Pitt and Aniston have been on “fine” terms in recent months. “Friends were a bit surprised, but not shocked to see Brad there, but Jen has been open and honest in the fact that they have spoken here and there since Jen’s breakup with Justin [Theroux, 47],” a source told us. “They’re friendly and they’re on fine terms which is why nobody was totally shocked, but they knew the press and everyone would talk about it. They’re not necessarily close, but more friendly.”

In February, Aniston and Theroux split after more than two years of marriage and seven years together. They announced their separation on February 15 in a joint statement. Meanwhile, Pitt and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 43 split in September 2016, when she filed for divorce (the divorce is still ongoing). The exes — who share six children together — are in the midst of a tumultuous custody battle.