Kim Fields Has No Regrets Doing ‘RHOA’: How She Feels About Potentially Returning To Show

Kim Fields told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview whether she’d consider rejoining the ladies of ‘RHOA’!

While Kim Fields left RHOA after the show’s eighth season, she has since moved on from the world of reality TV to play Rhoda on the scripted show Living the Dream. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Kim looked back at her time on RHOA. After being asked if the experiences she had on the show were positive, Kim replied, “Yeah, absolutely! I don’t do regrets for any of it, and I don’t put any highlight on any one area that was any end-all or be-all.”

However, if you’re expecting her to return to the show, Kim has closed that chapter in life. When we asked her if she’d be up for joining the cast again, Kim responded, “No, and not just with that show, but with most of the characters that I play and the work that I’ve done it’s like — you don’t want to go backwards. If I’ve done that, I don’t want to feel like I’m in backwards motion. When people talk about reboots and reunions and things like that, it’s like, ‘Mmm? We’ve done that. So unless you’re offering something that’s new about it, then probably not.'”

And when it comes down to it, there’s nothing that will change her mind. “Right now, I’m really about scripted,” she told us. “That’s my sweet spot. That’s my first love. It served its purpose. Dancing [on DWTS] had its wonderful purpose and beyond and opening up a whole new skill set to me and genre in that regard.” But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t talk to the ladies of RHOA. “I have relationships with several cast members from several shows, all of their kids, seeing them grow up and stuff like that,” she added. “I’m so blessed to always work with really cool people. I enjoy, for the most part, everybody I work with on both sides of the camera.”