Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: How He Really Feels About Ex Sammi Giancola’s Engagement

An insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Ronnie Ortiz-Magro feels about Sammi Giancola’s engagement, ‘he has moved on,’ they said.

While Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, and Sammi Giancola, 31, may have dated in their Jersey Shore days, they’re long past it now, and Ronnie doesn’t feel the need to reconnect after her engagement to Christian Biscardi. A Jersey insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he “doesn’t have any plans on reaching out to congratulate Sammi or wish her well on getting married because he doesn’t want to take away from one of the biggest moments in her life.”

“Ronnie is happy for Sam’s engagement and has no longer has any hard feelings that she’s completely moved on,” the insider continued. “Despite Ronnie thinking in the past that he was going to be the one to get down on one knee and propose to Sammi, he has moved on and just wants her to be happy. Ronnie wishes Sammi nothing but the best and is glad she found someone who treats her how she deserves to be treated.”

The couple had formerly dated from 2009 to 2014 during the heyday of their MTV reality show while living in a house together with their cast-mates for filming. Another source, who is close to Ronnie, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY just over a month ago that “Ronnie will never fully forgive himself for the mistakes he made with Sammi and completely ruining their relationship.” The source continued, “As much as they fought and argued, deep down, he knows Sammi was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. He got scared at the time and cheated on her, which destroyed any chance of marrying her and starting a family together.”

Sammi and Christian got engaged on March 4, and Sammi shared the news with her Instagram followers, posting a picture from the sweet proposal moment. Sammi wore a blue mini dress and white flip flops when Christian got down on one knee. Now that Sammi has happily moved on, we’re glad that Ronnie has found it in his heart to be happy for her new relationship and engagement, too.