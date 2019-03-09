Jacqueline Laurita Disses Teresa Giudice & Danielle Staub’s Controversial Friendship

Jacqueline Laurita told HL EXCLUSIVELY exactly what she thinks about Teresa Giudice & Danielle Staub’s friendship.

Jacqeline Laurita, 48, thinks Teresa Giudice, 46, and Danielle Staub, 56, are “both delusional.” In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Jacqueline laid into her former confidante’s unlikely friendship with Danielle. When asked how she felt about Danielle and Teresa being so tight as friends, Jacqueline replied, “I think they are a perfect match! Neither of them know the meaning of being ‘tight.’ Danielle in more ways than one. Danielle is clinging to Teresa to keep in the spotlight, and Teresa is too oblivious to see it. Teresa loves ass-kissers. Both are delusional. Like I said, perfect match!”

Jacqueline also talked to us about whether or not she’s been courted to join the ladies of RHONJ again. “I haven’t been approached since 8th season as a part time position, and I declined,” she went on to say. “After that, they just wanted me to show up to certain events during filming, as ‘a friend of,’ in which I still declined. Going back does not interest me.”

And when asked if she missed being on RHONJ, Jacqueline responded, “No, I don’t. Just the large paycheck from it. My life is much more meaningful now and free from the stress of filming. I feel like I have my life back and I’m healthier and happier now.” She’s also moved on to a lot of exciting and fulfilling projects. “I’ve started a new chapter as a Holistic Health coach for special needs families,” she added. “I get my official certification from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition the end of April. And I’m helping more families than I can handle, but I love every minute of it! I also recently got a certification in Dr. Kurt Woeller‘s Autism Mastery Course, and I’m now taking his toxicity course. I’m working on a few online programs and eBooks as well. I’m also working on another project launching this summer that I’ll tell you about later. I’m happy to pass the torch to the new girls on RHONJ. It’s their time now. Now, I can enjoy watching it and commenting on it as a viewer with a little more insight on the behind the scenes.”

We reported earlier how Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga is unhappy over Teresa’s friendship with Staub, who recently postponed her wedding to fiancé Oliver Maier, as well. “Teresa becoming so close with Danielle has created a lot of tension among not only the family, but the entire RHONJ cast,” a source close to Melissa told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Melissa doesn’t get it and doesn’t get why Teresa is so close with Danielle.” Meanwhile, Jacqueline also told us that she believes Teresa is using her kids to justify not moving to Italy with her husband Joe Giudice if he gets deported. “I don’t think she should use the kids as an excuse to stay behind. She should just call it for what it is,” Jacqueline told us.