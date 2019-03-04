Danielle Staub’s whirlwind romance with fiancé Oliver Maier has reportedly come to an end. The news that the ‘RHONJ’ star and her man have called it quits comes on March 4, the very day they were originally set to wed.

Danielle Staub, 56, is a single lady again, according to a new report. News that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star supposedly split from her fiancé Oliver Maier, 52, was revealed by Us Weekly on March 4. If the date sounds familiar to Danielle’s fans it’s because that was the day the lovebirds were set to wed in New York, before they decided to slow things down on March 3 and postpone their nuptials. Now the reality TV star’s relationship with the venture capitalist is over completely, according to this new report. They were together for just six weeks. HollywoodLife has reached out to their reps for confirmation. We’ve received a response from Danielle’s rep, who neither confirmed nor denied the news, but said, “We’re not commenting on anything yet.”

News that Danielle was set to marry Oliver so quickly raised eyebrows in the first place because her divorce from her last husband, Marty Caffrey, 66, was finalized on Feb. 21, just two weeks earlier. And she only married him in May 2018 before he filed for divorce in September, after four months of marriage.

As HollywoodLife reported on March 3 Danielle decided against rushing to the altar because she wanted to include her daughters Jillian, 20, and Christine, 25, in the planning arrangements. “Danielle came back from vacation and realized that she needed to include her daughters in this process,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY, referring to the RHONJ star’s winter getaway to Cheval Blac, St. Barths. “It’s not like her to not include her daughters as they are very close and she decided she wouldn’t want to do this without their approval. Nobody understands Danielle’s urgency to get married so quickly, which is concerning for those around Danielle. Danielle always cares what her daughters think.”

One person who claimed to know why Danielle wanted to marry so quickly after her divorce is Marty who implied in an interview with HollywoodLife that Danielle was in a rush to marry because she needed somewhere to live. But her rep, Steve Honig, was quick to dismiss that narrative telling us EXCLUSIVELY, “There is no reason for Marty to be speaking to the media about Danielle. The divorce is over and he needs to move on and stop trying to extend his 15 minutes of fame. He should be spending his time tending to his own issues, of which there are many, rather than trying to get a career in the media as a Danielle correspondent.”

This failed engagement is just the latest chapter in Danielle’s long and colorful romance history. The New Jersey native has been married three times and engaged 21. Her marriage to her first husband, Kevin Maher lasted just a year. She divorced her second husband, Thomas N. Staub, in 2007. They were married for 14 years.