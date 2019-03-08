Karizma Ramirez ‘Upset’ Over Tristan Thompson Dating Rumors: ‘She Hardly Knows Him’

Karizma Ramirez doesn’t want to feel the Kardashian wrath and is upset by rumors that she’s dating Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson. We’ve got details on how just a few dinners together is getting blown out of proportion.

Tristan Thompson seemed to waste no time in moving on from baby mama Khloe Kardashian after she dumped him for fooling around with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime bestie Jordyn Woods. Less than two weeks after the split he was spotted having several dinners with gorgeous model Karizma Ramirez in New York and she’s not happy with all of the attention it has brought her. “Karizma is upset by all the rumors that she’s dating Tristan. Karizma’s telling people that it’s all getting blown out of proportion and swears nothing has happened between her and Tristan,” a friend of Karizma’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She hardly knows him and hates that people are just assuming there’s something going on with them. She’s only hung out with Tristan a couple of times with friends after he told her he was broken up with Khloe, she would never want to disrespect Khloe. Karizma is very clear she and Tristan are not dating, she’s just barely getting to know him,” our insider continues.

Tristan and Karizma dined at New York sushi hotspot Nobu on March 5 ahead of a Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Brooklyn Nets the next day. Not only is the restaurant a favorite of the Kardashians, it’s also popular with paparazzi. Naturally photos of their date went public, although it showed them as they were leaving, standing near each other in mid-conversation with no PDA. Note to celebrities: no matter how good the sushi is, if you want to keep something low-pro and undercover, you don’t go to dinner at Nobu!

That was actually the pair’s second date, as they grabbed dinner at Italian restaurant Carbone on Feb. 27 a day a head of Tristan’s game against the New York Knicks. So both times he was in NYC to play hoops, he dined with Karizma. If there’s something starting to heat up between them, it’s going to have to go on the back burner or Karizma will have to hop on a plane cause the Cavs don’t have any more game to play in NYC before their disastrous LeBron James-free 2018-19 season comes to an end on April 9. Then after that Tristan has his schedule free and clear to woo Karizma or do to whatever he pleases, as for the first time in four years, the Cavs aren’t going to the NBA playoffs.