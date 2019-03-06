Karizma Ramirez: 5 Things To Know About Woman Pictured With Tristan Thompson In NYC

Tristan Thompson may have found someone special again, already! The basketball player has been spotted twice with Karizma Ramirez on NYC dinner dates.

Following his cheating scandal with 21-year-old Jordyn Woods, Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, has been spotted getting dinner in New York City twice with Karizma Ramirez. The two ate dinner together at Italian restaurant Carbone on Feb. 27, then were seen dining at sushi restaurant Nobu on March 5. While it may be casual, especially since Tristan and Khloé, 34, just ended their relationship, you may want to know more about Tristan’s new mystery woman. Read five things about the brunette below.

1. Karizma was born on Sept. 11, 1990! That makes Karizma, 28, just one year older than Tristan, and her sun sign is Virgo.

2. This isn’t her first time dating a famous man. Karizma was with “With You” singer Chris Brown, 29, in 2013, the Daily Mail reported. The two met at Finale in New York City, where she worked as a waitress. She also dated another basketball player, Shane Larkin, 26, in 2015, the website said.

3. She might be friends with singer Karrueche Tran! The young woman partied with Karrueche back in 2013. Karrueche had also dated Chris, but now has a restraining order against the singer.

4. Her Instagram is private. Karizma’s handle is @karizmaaa._, but she has kept her account concealed from the public. She has almost 6,000 followers, but has kept her life hidden despite being linked to a few famous people. We wonder if she’ll make her account public if she and Tristan become a couple!

5. Karizma is from Los Angeles. Despite being spotted with Tristan multiple times in New York City, Karizma is a California girl at heart! She was born in Los Angeles, so it’s possible the two met on the west coast before their first date in New York City.

If Karizma and Tristan do get into an official relationship, we’re sure we’ll learn more about her as time goes on – especially if she continues to go out on nice dinner dates with the basketball player in the future! For the time being, Karizma keeps much of her life private, but we’d love to know more about the brunette beauty that Tristan has taken an interest in lately!