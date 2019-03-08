Annette Bening Raves Over ‘Epically Cool Costume’ & Admits She Had ‘So Much Fun’ Making ‘Captain Marvel’

Annette Bening spoke to HollywoodLife about starring in her first Marvel film, and it’s safe to say, the iconic actress had the best experience!

Annette Bening told Cindy Adams that she never, ever thought she would be in a Marvel film. And yet, after almost forty years in showbiz, Annette has made her Marvel Universe debut alongside Brie Larson in Captain Marvel. “I had a ball doing this, literally,” the actress told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview at a Cinema Society screening of the film in NYC. “Usually, no matter what kind of film, there’s a lot of work. There’s things that you think would just be totally be fun that aren’t, but in this case, it was!”

Annette added that she loved her “epically cool costume” and had “the nicest people were taking care of me, making my wigs.” Marvel films always have a monumental set, and it was the first time Annette had seen one of this grandeur, but she promised her experience was more than pleasant. “All the people that are working these Marvel films, they are the best people. Anyone you’re running into, whether they’re in the camera department or it’s the five guys doing the crane or whoever, they’re massive films — everyone’s really nice, really professional.”

The two-time Golden Globe winner’s role has been kept mostly under wraps, as not to spoil the film, but Entertainment Tonight did reveal that the part was originally written for a man! What we will say without spoiling it, is that Annette’s role is a radical departure from the original comics in effort for the film to have a “modern update.” “It was late in the development of the movie. Frankly, as we were approaching shooting, we were casting male,” President of Marvel Kevin Feige revealed of Annette’s character.

You can find out who Annette Bening’s mysterious character is when you see Captain Marvel, in theaters now!