Kate Beckinsale & Pete Davidson: Why She Doesn’t Care About Their 20-Year Age Difference

Love is love, and Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson’s age difference means nothing to the older actress, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

Actress Kate Beckinsale, 45, and Pete Davidson, 25, have caused quite a stir on the internet with their new romance. Even though they’re 20 years apart, Kate doesn’t really care that much at all about their age difference, a source close to the Underworld actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife!

“Kate doesn’t care a bit about the age difference between her and Pete, he makes her giddy with happiness and that’s all that matters to her,” our source EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “And she deserves it. She settled down very young, she was only 22 when she met [her ex] Michael (Sheen [50, who she was with from 1995 to 2003]) and then a few years later they had Lily [their 20-year-old daughter].”

Our source said that after Kate had Lily, she focused on motherhood. “Kate loved being a mum and was always so devoted, she was never a party animal, she always made being home with Lily her priority. But since Lily left for college (in 2017), Kate has been living totally on her own and on her own terms and her dating life reflects that.” The insider said that even though Kate “doesn’t purposely seek out younger men to date,” that “it just happens.” They continued, “She has very young energy, plus she looks half her age so they all go after her.” There’s no denying that Kate is 100% a catch!

The couple was first seen flirting at a Golden Globes party in January, and has been spotted flaunting PDA ever since, with Kate attending Pete’s comedy shows too! The two recently attended a New York Rangers hockey game, kissing on the jumbotron and going viral due to Queer Eye‘s 34-year-old Antoni Porowski’s nonchalance at the couple next to him.

Pete formerly was engaged to “NASA” singer Ariana Grande, 25, and they split in Oct. 2018, while Kate was with director Len Wiseman, 46, from 2003 to 2015 prior to dating Pete. We’re happy for the new couple, and if their age difference doesn’t matter to the two of them, it shouldn’t matter to anyone else!