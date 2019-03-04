Kodak Black Claps Back At Reginae Carter & Denies Lil Wayne Diss

Kodak Black dissed Reginae Carter and hit on her mom, Antonia Wright, in one day…right after saying Lil Wayne ‘should’ve died’ as a baby. Watch his attempt at damage control.

Kodak Black, 21, insisted that he meant nothing but “love” for Lil Wayne, 36, and is peeved that the rap legend’s daughter, Reginae Carter, 20, didn’t take lightly to his joke that her dad “should’ve died” as a baby. “Me and dude had a whole song together then his bald-headed daughter, like — I f**k with the whole set-up n’ sh*t but don’t be coming at me, bruh,” Kodak said in an Instagram Live session on March 4, referring to his 2017 collab with Wayne, “Codeine Dreaming.” That team project seemed to be a distant memory after Kodak told the crowd at Club LIV in Miami, “Where Lil Wayne?…You should’ve died when you was a baby.” Reginae quickly took to her Instagram after the video surfaced, writing, “You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat.” But Kodak is demanding more respect for himself!

After slamming Reginae as “bald-headed,” his rant against Wayne’s daughter didn’t end there. “When you come at me, I’m gonna come back. Nobody said nothin’ to that little girl, bruh,” Kodak continued in his Instagram Live session, adding, “First of all, nobody said nothin’ to your daddy so don’t be comin’ at me like that.” The “ZEZE” rapper then tried to explain that when he asked “where [is] Lil Wayne,” he meant he was actually trying to “finna pull up on you and come show you some love.” A strange way of expressing that sentiment. He then added, “Why would I f*****g touch Lil Wayne?…He’s getting old, bruh. What I look like putting hands on Wayne. I weigh like 180, bruh.”

And it gets even messier. Reginae’s mom and Wayne’s ex-wife, Antonia Wright, 35, had three words for Kodak after his IG Live video made it onto The Shade Room: “Boy F#CK you.” Kodak used the opportunity for some crass wordplay, as he replied in the comments section, “@ToyaWright if I Ain’t Have No Girlfriend I’d F**k the Sh*t out yo fine a**.” The disrespectful comment comes after Kodak revealed he had an (anonymous) girlfriend in Dec. 2018.

Ironically, Kodak insisted that it’s ridiculous he’d want to “touch” Wayne after he challenged the “A Milli” rapper to a boxing match in Jan. 2017. “Ay listen here man. Tell Lil Wayne fight me, know what I’m saying. We finna get in the ring, we finna fight — me and Lil Wayne. I’m finna knock that stupid a**… out,” Kodak said in an Instagram video, and proceeded to call him a “stupid a**” two more times.