Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Reacts To Kodak Black Joking That Her Dad ‘Should’ve Died’

Lil Wayne’s daughter is clapping back hard after Kodak Black said her dad should have died at birth. She’s saying young rappers like him need to give her pop respect and stop copying his sound.

Kodak Black has had a history of piling on Lil Wayne and the 21-year-old is at it again. The Shade Room got ahold of video of Kodak on a hot mic while partying at Club LIV in Miami and he jokingly seemed to wish death on the 36-year-old hip hop legend. Video shows Kodak shirtless and smack talking, telling the jam-packed club “Where Lil Wayne?” before taking a pause and saying “You should’ve died when you was a baby.” WTH?!? Who wishes death at birth on another person, let alone someone who blazed the trail for Kodak? Wayne’ daughter Reginae Carter isn’t having it and clapped back HARD!

The 20-year-old posted a photo of her dad holding her in his arms as a baby to her Instagram account on March 4 and captioned it, “You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat. My father don’t bother nobody. He won’t even react to what was said. This man be in his own world so leave him tf alone.”

Then Reginae took Kodak to task for once again not having the courage to actually diss Wayne to his face. “You pick the night he didn’t go to LIV to say that. You bold. Lol. #ihatethesenewliln***as #norespectatall. Don’t tell me to stay out of it because that’s my father and you mfs don’t give him his credit and it’s a shame. This n***a whole album sound like my daddy old sh*t. Gtfoh.”

Kodak’s beef against Wayne seems to stem from an Oct. of 2016 interview with the New York Times where he was asked “are there rappers in the new school that are motivating you?” and the reporter named off Kodak, Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage. “I swear to God I didn’t know you were saying people’s names just now, so that should probably answer that question” he responded. That’s when Kodak’s ego got bruised and he started dissing Wayne any chance he got.

In Dec. of 2016 Kodak — born Dieuson Octave — wrote on Twitter that Wayne — real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — “ain’t the best f–king rapper alive.” That appeared to be a dig at the name Wayne took on in 2005 on a track called “Best Rapper Alive” off his album Tha Carter II.

In Jan. of 2017, Kodak challenged the “Don’t Cry” rapper to a boxing match. “Ay listen here man. Tell Lil Wayne fight me, know what I’m saying,” he said in an Instagram video. “We finna get in the ring, we finna fight — me and Lil Wayne. I’m finna knock that stupid a– n—a out.” Needless to say Wayne ignored him and the fight never happened.