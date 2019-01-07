Lil Wayne Mocked For ‘Scooby Doo’ Outfit During CFB Championship Halftime Show: See Epic Memes

Fans were not feeling Lil Wayne’s outfit at the CFB Halftime show. We’ve got the epic memes about his wild look which compared him to everything from Scooby Doo to E.T.

Lil Wayne became the U.S.’s top trending twitter subject on Jan. 7 and it wasn’t for how great he did during his performance at the College Football Championship game’s halftime show. Instead it was viewers having a major WTF moment over his weird wardrobe choice. He came out to join Imagine Dragons wearing multiple layers of colorful mismatched clothes that many compared to when Joey on Friends decided to wear every single item of clothing that roommate Chandler owned. The memes started popping up with the comparisons and the looks were pretty darn close!

“Lil Wayne looks like that weird aunt you never see who smokes long cigarettes,” one user tweeted while another asked, “What bet did Lil’ Wayne lose to have to dress like this?” Many people threw up photos of a man in a Scooby Doo costume, and the likeness was pretty remarkable. “Why does lil Wayne look like when they tried to sneak scooby doo on the airplane,” one viewer asked, while another added “Why Lil Wayne look like scooby doo when he snuck on the plane as a person?”

At least everyone had fun with it, even though it was at Lil Wayne’s expense. One person put up a pic of Sandra Bullock‘s blindfolded character in Bird Box rowing down the river with the caption “Lil Wayne looking in the closet for his halftime fit.” His wildly colored coat, floppy hat, sunglasses, red leggings and knee nigh furry boots had one viewer claiming that “Lil Wayne looking like the richest homeless dude in the game.”

Why lil Wayne look like scooby doo when he dressed up to go to spooky island? pic.twitter.com/q3O7p9LPHr — jake (@JakeCooper1215) January 8, 2019

Lil Wayne took his fit from Joey #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/PduRKyCTXS — Stephen Favetti (@stephenfavetti) January 8, 2019

Another common comparison to Lil Wayne’s getup was when Gertie dressed up E.T. in all of her clothes in the classic film. Once the rapper ditched his coat to reveal the massive boots, people then started putting up memes of Sponge Bob Squarepants. “Lil Wayne looked like Sponge Bob in his squeaky boots during the halftime show,” one user tweeted while another claimed “Lil Wayne performing @ the Championship Halftime show looks like a cartoon version of Lil Wayne performing @ the Championship Halftime show lmao.” Well, at least his quirky sartorial choice got noticed…just for the wrong reason.