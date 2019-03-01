‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey’s Ex Peter Thomas Arrested For Allegedly Writing Fake Checks – See Mugshot

Uh oh! ‘RHOA’ star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas is in trouble with the law. He’s been arrested in Miami after allegedly writing fake checks in Louisiana.



Friday night bust! Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey‘s ex husband Peter Thomas has just been arrested getting off a plane in Miami on March 1 due to an out-of-state warrant. TMZ was first to report the arrest, adding that he was taken into custody by police for allegedly writing fake checks in Louisiana. In his mugshot that the site obtained, he’s seen with a stoic expression but his eyes appear red and watery. Peter has a clean-shaven head but his white beard is neatly trimmed. The site reports that he’s being held without bond at this time. Cynthia and Peter married during season three of RHOA and split in 2016.

Cynthia finalized her divorce from Peter in 2017, but they still keep in touch. She told Entertainment Tonight in a Nov. 10, 2017 interview that“I still kinda depend on him. Like, I want to share with him still. Well, not everything. Don’t want to share everything with him anymore,” ahead of RHOA seaosn 10, which showed her starting over at 50 with a new dating life.

“We were friends before we were boyfriend and girlfriend, friends before we were husband and wife,” she continued. “He’s someone that has always had my back and someone I still trust very much. He has a great relationship with Noelle (Cynthia’s daughter Noelle Robinson), he’s still very much in her life, they have their own relationship. I’m still very close to his kids. You know, new grandbabies, who — technically — they’re still my grandbabies. We were still together when they were born … just because we’re not together any longer doesn’t mean there isn’t still love there.” Peter has still been seen occasionally on RHOA since his split with Cynthia, usually in scenes with Noelle.

We’ve reached out to Cythia and Peter’s reps, as well as Bravo for comment about his arrest.