Kaci didn’t think things were going to turn out like this. Kaci finds out that Evan has been unfaithful in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Temptation Island’ preview, and she can’t stop the tears from falling. Watch now.

The drama is hitting an all-time high on Temptation Island. Kaci Campbell finds out about Evan Smith’s been cheating on her with Morgan Lolar on the Feb. 26 episode, and her reaction is exactly what you would expect. She’s absolutely crushed. “It’s just a roller coaster, like, I’m just thinking of the absolute worst,” Kaci says in the preview. She bursts into tears in her bedroom over Evan being unfaithful. “I didn’t think it was going to go like this. I don’t think you can even comprehend how hard this is for me.” Kaci can’t stop crying.

Evan and Morgan have given into temptation already, and Kaci is really struggling with the idea that her relationship is crumbling. “I watched the clips. I don’t even recognize him,” she says. “I thought it was going to be different.” Evan has even told Morgan that he’s falling in love for her. The whole situation could spell doom for Kaci and Evan’s relationship. “He’s getting things from other girls. Like, one girl it looks like specifically, and he might be ruining something that he’s not going to be able to get back if he takes it too far,” Kaci says through tears.

Will Kaci and Evan make it? Kaci has been certain that her relationship is strong enough to withstand the temptations of Temptation Island. “At the end of the day, nobody knows Evan the way that I do,” Kaci said in a previous episode. “Evan loves me, and I just gotta keep following my gut.” The couple has been on and off for 10 years. They’ve been exclusive for the past 5 years. Temptation Island airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on USA.