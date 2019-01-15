‘Temptation Island’ Cast: Meet The Reboot’s Couples & Sexy Singles Before The Premiere

‘Temptation Island’ is back! The reboot of the early ’00s series premiere Jan. 15 on USA Network. Meet the couples and single men and women who have joined the cast of the show.

Temptation Island will follow 4 couples who are at a crossroads in their relationships. They must decide if they are ready to commit for the rest of the lives, or if they should break up. The couples travel to Maui, Hawaii, where they are joined by 24 eligible men and women. The couples then live the “single life” — completely separate from each other — for a month in the ultimate relationship test.

Mark L. Walberg, who hosted the original series that premiered in 2001, is back as the host of the Temptation Island reboot. Which couples will make it? Which ones will crumble? What new relationships will form? You’ll just have to tune in to find out. Learn more about the couples and the singles below.

COUPLES:

Evan Smith & Kaci Campbell: On and off for 10 years; exclusive for the past 5 years

Javen Butler & Shari Ligons: High school sweethearts who met at 16 years old

John Thurmond & Kady Krambeer: Met through Bumble

Karl Collins & Nicole Tutewohl: Met at the gym

SINGLES:

Rachel Boerner, 25, an officer in the Army Reserves from Austin, Texas

Cathlene Cheung, a model and former flight attendant from Las Vegas

Allie DiMeco, 26, a former television and Broadway actress from Planation, Florida

Kayla Essex, 28, a sales supervisor from Cincinnati, Ohio

Katheryn Golden, 30, a medical aesthetician for plastic surgery during and make-up artist from Nashville

Jeffri Lauren, 31, a jet setter from Scottsdale, Arizona

Morgan Lolar, 27, a realtor from Arlington, Virginia

Tara Oslick, 32, from Los Angeles

Hannah Rightmire, 22, an e-commerce business owner and promotional model from Vancouver, Washington

Brittney Rose, 27, a yoga retreat owner from Venice, California

Sheldyn Stack, 25, a broadcast journalism student from Pearland, Texas

Erica Nichole Steinhauer, 25, a medical assistant and phlebotomist from Stevenson Ranch, California

Dr. Johnny Alexander, 31, a sports chiropractor from Hoboken, New Jersey

Jack Allen, 26, a tile contracting company owner and freelance writer from Plymouth, Massachusetts

Carlos Tomas Chavez, 29, an architect from Spring, Texas

Jon Luna, 28, a hairstylist, martial artist, painter, dancer, and musician from Orlando, Florida

Valentin Osipov, 25, a barber from Brooklyn, New York

Roman Ratliff, 28, a sales representative from Lexington, Kentucky

Tyler Sabino, 25, a film financer from Los Angeles

Wynn Sarden, 32, a former professional basketball player from Glendale, California

Scott Shapiro, 30, a film editor and model from Encino, California

Justin Sturm , 27, an architect from Oceanside, California

James L.A. Thompson , 29, VP of DLHcad, LLC and creative director of a local non-profit from Wilmington, Delaware

Matthew Van, 28, model, bartender, and personal trainer from Manhattan Beach, California

Temptation Island premieres Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. on USA Network. The show will continue to air on Mondays at the same time. The show is totally going to be your new guilty pleasure!