Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Are Couple Goals As They Stun On Oscars Red Carpet

The couple that slays together, stays together. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos looked incredible on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. Could these two get any cuter?!

Talk about a power couple! Kelly Ripa, 48, and Mark Consuelos, 47, took the Oscars red carpet by storm on Feb. 24. Kelly dazzled in a plunging gray halter gown with a black floral pattern by Christian Siriano, while Mark looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The longtime couple looked so in love on the Oscars red carpet, but when do they not?!

Kelly posted an Instagram photo of herself and Mark on the red carpet and wrote, “Prom night,” along with multiple heart emojis. Mark also posted an Instagram pic and had the sweetest message to his wife of 23 years: “Date night with Sexy… #oscars #makesmyheartskipabeat.” These two make us swoon one Instagram caption at a time.

But it’s not all play and no work for Kelly at the Oscars. During the ceremony, the stars always talk to Kelly first right after winning their Academy Award when they walk backstage. Then, just a few hours after the Oscars red carpet, Kelly will be up bright and early to host Live with Kelly & Ryan from the Dolby Theater with co-host Ryan Seacrest. All in a day’s work for the daytime talk show host!

On the same day as the Oscars, Kelly and Mark celebrated the 16th birthday of their youngest son, Joaquin. The couple posted adorable Instagram messages to their baby boy. “Happy birthday Joaquin!!! You are the gift that keeps on giving. We all love you more than words can say,” Kelly wrote. Her Riverdale hubby posted a cute gallery of photos and wrote, “Happy Birthday baller… We love you.”Kelly and Mark also have two older children: Lola, 17, and Michael, 21. Their kids are growing up so fast!