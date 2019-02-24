Lady Gaga’s Oscar Necklace Compared To ‘Ocean’s 8’ Bling By Fans & Now It Can’t Be Unseen

Lady Gaga stunned on the red carpet at the Oscars, but all eyes were on her massive diamond necklace!

A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga, 32, arrived on the 91st Academy Awards red carpet on Feb. 24 wearing a curve-hugging black dress and gloves, but we couldn’t keep our eyes off her massive diamond necklace! Gaga’s yellow diamond necklace was from Tiffany & Co, and valued at around $30 million! The huge bling reminded us – and others – of the necklace worn by 36-year-old Anne Hathaway‘s character in Ocean’s 8! Gaga’s necklace was last worn on Audrey Hepburn in 1961 while promoting the iconic movie Breakfast At Tiffany’s. And so the conspiracy theories began!

In typical fan fashion of discussing every detail from a celebrity look (we can relate!), fans responded on Twitter by questioning whether or not Lady Gaga made an appearance in the film herself or if she’s in on a heist this time around (ha)! People questioned if Gaga was actually part of the Ocean’s 8 crew, and honestly, we would love to see her in a sequel!

“Was Lady Gaga in [Ocean’s] 8,” Twitter user @Hannahkayl said. “That diamond looks eerily similar……#power9.” It probably looks extra familiar to big Audrey fans!

Another fan on social media spoke about a conspiracy theory, which honestly, we could sort of be on board with. “Lady Gaga is wearing a 128-[carat] diamond necklace not seen since it was last seen on Audrey Hepburn in 1947,” Twitter user @multiplexer said, but the year was actually 1961. “And I ask… Isn’t this the setup for the jewel heist from [Ocean’s] 8?”

Lady Gaga is wearing a 128-Caret diamond necklace not seen since it was last seen on Audrey Hepburn in 1947. And I ask…. Isn’t this the setup for the jewel heist from Oceans 8? — multiplexer (@multiplexer) February 25, 2019

Jokes aside, Gaga looked absolutely stunning for her huge Oscars night. To wear a necklace that was worn by Audrey, we’re sure Gaga felt hugely inspired for the big award show ahead of her. We’d love to see Gaga in an Ocean’s 8 sequel – can you imagine her acting alongside Anne, Rihanna, 31, Mindy Kaling, 39, Cate Blanchett, 49, Sandra Bullock, 54, Awkwafina, 29, Sarah Paulson, 44, and Helena Bonham Carter, 52?! That would be absolutely legendary.

For now, we’ll just have to look forward to the rest of Gaga’s night at the Academy Awards – we only want the best for the singer-turned-actress who made her movie feature debut on A Star Is Born! Whether or not she wins, a star truly was born, and we’re beyond excited for whatever acting project Gaga pursues next!